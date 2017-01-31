Future of Havre de Grace Independence Day carnival up in the air

The future of this year's Havre de Grace Independence Day carnival is up in the air, after operator the city's newly-formed Independence Day Commission lined up has had to bow out.

The other events planned for the week-long celebration in July, including the traditional parade along Union Avenue, fireworks show, and a new event, a concert in downtown Havre de Grace, are still on as scheduled, though.

"Long story short, we don't have a carnival right now," commission member Keri Kateley said during a work session Tuesday with the Havre de Grace mayor, City Council and city agency heads.

The commission had lined up Joppa-based Sherwood Amusements, which has put on Joppatowne's annual carnival to raise funds for the Joppatowne and Edgewood Independence Day events, as well as carnivals at Saint Margaret Parish in Bel Air.

Commission members recently learned that Roger Wadkins, the owner and operator of Sherwood, plans to retire from the carnival business because of health issues, Kateley explained.

She said Wadkins tried to help the commission find another operator, and she has contacted companies in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey, but she has not yet had any luck finding anyone who is available the first week of July.

"It's a hard week to find someone," Kateley said.

The volunteer members of the Independence Day Commission are planning and funding Havre de Grace Independence Day events for the first time this year.

The commission was appointed by Mayor Bill Martin after leaders of a nonprofit committee that had organized the events for decades decided to bow out following last year's celebration, saying it was time to pass the reins to others in the community.

Tuesday's work session, which was held at City Hall, was a chance for city officials to get more details about the events, following a presentation by the commission at a Jan. 17 council meeting.

"At this venue we can have an open discussion and spend a little more time than we could on the [council] dais with the details of each of the three events," Council President Steve Gamatoria said.

He urged city officials and commission members alike to proceed as if the carnival would still happen, although there also was discussion about holding the carnival in the spring or the late summer if an operator cannot be found for July.

"The way that we have it scheduled we're going to get a lot of people here, and I think they're really here for the fireworks and they're here for a good parade," Gamatoria said.

Havre de Grace July 4 plans DAVID ANDERSON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun Taryn Martin, a member of the Havre de Grace Independence Day Commission, talks during a work session with city officials at City Hall Tuesday to discuss plans for this year's celebration. Taryn Martin, a member of the Havre de Grace Independence Day Commission, talks during a work session with city officials at City Hall Tuesday to discuss plans for this year's celebration. (DAVID ANDERSON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun)

The schedule of events already has been reversed from past years. The parade, concert and fireworks will be first, on Sunday, July 2, and the carnival was scheduled for Monday, July 3 through Friday, July 7. In the past, the carnival has preceded the parade and fireworks, which overlap with the last night of the carnival.

The carnival also was slated to be held in Hutchins Park, which is closer to the downtown area, rather than its traditional venue of Tydings Park, and the fireworks will be shot from a barge in the Susquehanna River off of Concord Point, rather than from Tydings Island in the park's yacht basin.

The parade route and schedule remain the same, though. Commission members are considering not inviting some marching bands that come from long distances and cost several thousand dollars, and then bringing in more high school bands from Harford County.

Commission member Taryn Martin, who is the wife mayor Martin, said organizers are considering offering to pay a flat rate of $850 per high school band, so "we don't get into a spot where we're paying this band this and that band that."

"Our goal is to produce an awesome traditional parade," Martin said,

She noted this year's theme will be "Hometown Heroes," celebrating Harford County's past and present members of the military.

In addition to the mayor selecting the members of the new commission, city officials have been exerting much more oversight for the planning of the festivities.

City officials and the former committee members had butted heads over the events in the past, and things came to a boil last summer on the final night of the carnival leading into the fireworks show, when police had to break up a fight at the carnival and then the city was overwhelmed with larger-than-normal crowds after the fireworks.

"When you have to compromise safety to satisfy tradition, I think that's where I have to draw the line," said Councilman David Glenn, who noted EMS workers had to get out and run to the aid of a person suffering from cardiac arrest because they could not get their ambulance through the crowd last year.

The city also provided $35,000 in seed money for this year's events, with the commission also receiving form the former committee $63,500 carried over from prior years celebrations. The total budget available is $133,192, and commission members are raising additional funds.

"We're still working on fund-raising, and we're also trying to mitigate our expenses where we don't see that they're necessary," commission treasurer Jason Robertson said.

Councilman Randy Craig expressed concerns about the city giving such a large amount of taxpayer dollars for this year's Independence Day events. The city has typically provided in-kind services through the police department and the department of public works, plus a much smaller allocation of about $3,500.

"My concern is the funding, that at the end of the day it's a successful event that becomes more self funding," Craig said.

"That is absolutely our goal," Taryn Martin replied.

Commission members stressed funding is already available for this year's fireworks, parade and downtown concert.

Robertson calculated that the commission would lose about $15,000 in revenue if there is no carnival – the carnival would bring in even more money with an extra day on Sunday, as had been planned.

In all, he estimates it will cost about $60,000 to put on this year's events.

"As it stands right now, it's funded this year and we'll more than likely have enough for next year as well, with or without the carnival," Robertson said.

Anyone who wants more information can visit the Havre de Grace Independence Day Commission page on Facebook, or the website http://www.havredegracejuly4.org.