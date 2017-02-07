Havre de Grace mayor attacks 'rumors' about city's July 4th events

Havre de Grace Mayor Bill Martin attacked Monday what he called "an undercurrent of misinformation, rumors" going around the community that city officials are trying to curtail traditional Independence Day events and that he has pushed for changes to suit his sister and his wife.

Martin, who addressed the issue during Monday evening's City Council meeting, stressed "nothing could be further from the truth," and that persistent rumors to the contrary are "divisive to our city."

"I feel that as mayor of the City of Havre de Grace, it's pretty un-American to be fighting about a Fourth of July festival," Martin said.

The City Council has approved applications for this year's festivities for the first week of July, including a five-day carnival, downtown parade, fireworks show and a downtown concert. The volunteer Havre de Grace Independence Day Commission, which was created late last summer and includes Martin's wife, Taryn, among its seven members, is handling the planning and fundraising.

They have succeeded the nonprofit Havre de Grace Independence Day Celebration Committee, a volunteer group that coordinated the annual carnival, parade and fireworks from the late 1980s through the 2016 celebration – the committee members have since resigned en masse.

The commission members were appointed by the mayor, but he stressed he did not "handpick" anyone for the body, but the members came to him and offered their services.

His sister, Mary, lives on Commerce Street across from Tydings Park, the traditional site of the carnival and the location where people can watch fireworks on the last night of the carnival. Martin said he has observed rowdy behavior at the carnival and people crowding the streets when he visits his sister's house during the festivities.

His concerns about safety during the carnival, especially on the final day that includes the parade and fireworks and draws thousands of people to the city, have been echoed by other city officials.

"We always thought we had the right, as a sovereign city, to address public safety," Martin said.

The commission has presented an altered schedule of events, with the parade, concert and fireworks happening first on Sunday, July 2, and the carnival from Monday, July 3, to Friday, July 7. The carnival is up in the air, though, as the operator of the firm hired by the commission has retired because of health issues, and the commission is trying to find a new carnival operator.

This year's carnival is also slated for Hutchins Park.

Police Chief Teresa Walter, who has been working with the new Independence Day Commission, spoke at length about safety issues related to the carnival that have been a concern for the police department and city leaders going back to 2004.

She said there have been fights among carnival goers, and city officers have been injured when trying to restore order. The safety issues have spilled beyond Tydings Park to the surrounding neighborhood, with problems such as people walking in the street and refusing to move, people parking on private property or trespassing into residential yards to watch the fireworks and refusing to move when confronted by homeowners.

Operators of local businesses such as Royal Farms, McDonald's and 7-Eleven have called police to help close down their establishments because of post-fireworks crowds that take over, Walter said.

"After a while it just becomes very disorderly and not conducive to a good family atmosphere," she said.