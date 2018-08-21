Two new Havre de Grace Independence Day Commission members sworn in, all members' terms extended to three years

Two new members of the Havre de Grace Independence Day Commission, Taren Van Heerden and Carolyn Zinner, were appointed and sworn in during a meeting of the Mayor and City Council Monday evening.

They join five veterans of the city commission, which was formed in 2016 to coordinate the city’s annual Independence Day festivities, including a parade, block party, concerts and a fireworks show, all on the same day in July, followed by a carnival in September.

“Anyone who volunteers their time to step up for our Independence Day Commission are special, special people,” Councilwoman Monica Worrell, the council liaison to the commission, said. “It’s a lot of work on the hottest day, usually, of the year.”

The parade, concerts, block party and fireworks happened July 1; the carnival is scheduled for Sept. 12 through Sept. 15 in Tydings Park.

The council also approved Resolution 2018-16 to re-establish the commission and task it with coordinating Independence Day festivities in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resolution sets commission members’ terms at three years.

The commission is required, in accordance with the resolution, to inform city leaders about the commission’s status six months before members’ terms end, to determine whether it should be re-established for future years, made a permanent city commission or form an independent, 501(c)(3) organization.

The current commission is “continuing its best efforts to become self-funded and had again recommended that the Commission be extended,” according to the resolution.

“Extending it for three years makes a lot of sense . . . that doesn’t preclude the establishment of a 501(c)(3) organization,” said Councilman Jason Robertson, an original member of the current commission who stepped down after being elected to the City Council in May of 2017.

“It could, at any point in time, become a private organization and not an attachment of the government,” Robertson continued.

The current commission was formed two years ago after the members of the nonprofit Havre de Grace Independence Celebration Inc. resigned en masse.

The volunteer members of that group, chartered in 1988, put on the local Independence Day events for nearly 30 years, but told city officials it was time for new people to take over the celebration. Their decision to step down came amid rising animosity between the commission and Mayor William T. Martin over issues such as the location and security during the annual carnival, held to raise money for the overall celebration.

Five veteran members of the new city commission were reappointed Monday, in addition to the appointments of the two new members. The veterans include Jeannie Malott, Steve Gamatoria Jr. and original members Christy Silverstein, Nicolina Fournier and Taryn Martin, the wife of Mayor William T. Martin. Silverstein is the commission chair.

“They are a finely-organized group of individuals who have worked together well,” Worrell said. “I’m pleased to see them continue.”

Councilwoman Casi Tomarchio said commission members have received criticism from some people in the community.

“There’s even more members of the community that support and appreciate everything that you’ve done and we’ll be there behind you for anything that you plan in the future,” Tomarchio said.

Volunteer opportunities

Worrell said “there are a multitude of ways” people can volunteer with the commission throughout the year, and she urged a commission leader to speak more about that during the citizen comment session at the end of the council meeting.

Silverstein did so, encouraging people to visit the Havre de Grace Independence Day Commission page on Facebook, or they can send an email to hdgjuly4th@gmail.com, even visit the Havre de Grace Visitor Center at 450 Pennington Ave. to inquire about volunteer opportunities.

Silverstein said volunteers are needed to work the ticket booths at the carnival, and they are needed “in all kinds of capacities” at the inaugural International Food Truck Festival happening Sept. 16 in Hutchins Park. Proceeds will support the Independence Day Commission and the Susquehanna Museum at the Lock House.

Member backgrounds

The City Council approved all appointments to the commission unanimously. The mayor swore in the new members, Van Heerden and Zinner.

Van Heerden works as a recruiter for American Design and Build Ltd., and she has been a volunteer with the Independence Day Commission for three years, according to her application.

Zinner is retired from the Christiana Care Health System in Delaware, and she spent 11 years as the owner of a Curves fitness center in Havre de Grace, serving customers from Havre de Grace and Cecil County, according to her application.

Zinner ran an unsuccessful campaign for City Council this past spring, and she has been active in citizen efforts to save University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace from being closed as its parent operator, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health works to close the aging downtown hospital, establish a new free-standing medical center and expand Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air.

The council approved a separate appointment of Zinner as a new member of the city’s Wage and Benefit Commission Monday.

Councilman Jim Ringsaker, the liaison to the wage and benefit commission, said he thinks Zinner will be “a great benefit with her experience in the health care field.”

Robertson agreed with Ringsaker on Zinner.

“She’s been the most vocal person when it come to issues of health care in this community, and I definitely think that we can use some of that tenacity, spunk, on our city commissions,” Robertson said.

Silverstein was also re-appointed to the Tourism Advisory Board, along with fellow member William Watson.

“Both Christy and Bill are outstanding citizens who have made enduring contributions to our community, and I think we would be blessed by having each of them remain on the commission,” Tomarchio, the council liaison, said.