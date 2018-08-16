Havre de Grace orders house demolished; owner appeals

The City of Havre de Grace has taken the unusual step of condemning a house and ordering that it be demolished, prompting the owner to appeal that order.

A hearing on the appeal of the demolition order has been scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. at Havre de Grace City Hall.

Eugene Stuart Bailey, of Sparks, is listed in online Maryland property records as the owner of 901 S. Washington St., the house under the demolition order.

“It is important to note that a demolition order is the City's last resort in situations such as this,” Shane P. Grimm, deputy director of planning for the City of Havre de Grace, wrote in an email Monday afternoon. “Abatement of the violation is preferable; however it is imperative that we address life, health and safety issues.”

Bailey could not be reached for comment. A phone number listed for him was not in service. A man using a weed trimmer at the property Wednesday afternoon told a reporter Bailey was not at the property.

Ordering a house to be demolished is an extreme measure rarely done in Havre de Grace.

“My preliminary research shows that the City has demolished 4 structures since 2007; 1 in 2009, 2 in 2010 and 1 in 2014,” Grimm wrote in a followup email Wednesday afternoon. “There was another demolition in 2014, but the property was acquired by the City prior to the demolition. To the best of my knowledge, 2014 was the last year the City initiated a demolition as the result of a City order.”

Grimm said the order to demolish the house at 901 S. Washington St. has been years in the making.

Ted Hendricks/The Record A hearing on the appeal of the demolition order of the house at 901 S. Washington St. has been scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. at Havre de Grace City Hall. A hearing on the appeal of the demolition order of the house at 901 S. Washington St. has been scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. at Havre de Grace City Hall. (Ted Hendricks/The Record)

“With respect to 901 South Washington Street, the Department of Planning has a history of complaints regarding the condition of the structure and the property going back several years,” Grimm wrote in his email Monday. “The violations range from hoarding, to habitability and safety of the structure, and the presence of vermin about the property.”

The process began in earnest in 2017.

“The property owner was notified by the City last year of several violations of the Property Maintenance Code (PMC) that were to be abated to the satisfaction of the City,” Grimm wrote. “The property owner submitted a schedule of work to be completed with a timeline in writing to the Department of Planning. Planning staff worked with the property owner and were hopeful that the violations would be abated; however, the violations were not abated and little if any work was done to remedy the issues.”

Grimm wrote that several weeks ago the city “notified the property owner again in writing with a demolition order that outlined the specific violations.

The letter also gave the property owner the option of appealing the City's order to the Board of Appeals as established.

“We met with the owner and discussed the violations and the appeal process,” Grimm explained. “The owner also acknowledged that he failed to comply with previous orders by the City to abate violations. During our meeting, the City expressed concern about the structural integrity of the dwelling. The owner agreed to obtain the services of a qualified structural engineer to determine if the property is structurally sound and can be suitably rehabilitated from its present condition.”

The owner sent a summary of the structural engineer’s assessment and is awaiting the full report, according to Grimm, who added it will be submitted to Board of Appeals for its review.

“In accordance with the time-frame established by the City, the owner submitted an application to the Board of Appeals to appeal the City's demolition order,” Grimm wrote. “The hearing before the Board is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers. The decision of the Board can also be appealed.”