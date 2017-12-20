Ring Neck Court wins Havre de Grace house decorating contest

The spirit of Christmas is alive and well in Havre de Grace, city officials say, judging by the number of entries in the city’s house decorating contest this year.

The entries, which were submitted to city hall, were judged by a handful of residents who drove around Thursday and Friday nights. Entries were judged in 10 categories, including best use of space, most unique design and most traditional design.

When the scores were tallied, only one vote separated the first- and second-place winners, Mayor Bill Martin said at Monday’s city council meeting as he announced the winners.

First place, which included a $100 gift card, went to 208 Ring Neck Court in the Grace Harbour neighborhood. Second place, and a $75 gift card, was awarded to 830 Revolution St. (“How can you not notice that,” Martin asked.) and third place, with a $50 gift card, went to 108 Joehill Drive.

Seven honorable mentions were awarded: 131 Joehill Drive, 747 Monarcos Drive, 717 Commerce St., 463 Commerce St., 700 Lafayette St., 812 Stokes St., and 403 Tidewater Drive.

Martin thanked all the contestants for submitted their names, and said he hopes next year it takes a week to judge the entries because so many people will participate.

“The spirit of Christmas is strong in the city this year,” Martin said. “I really want to wish everyone in the city of Havre de Grace, and elsewhere, a merry Christmas.”

Many of the council members offered their holiday wishes, and praised local efforts to celebrate Christmas.

Councilman Jason Robertson said he took his son to see “The Polar Express,” in pajamas, at the Havre de Grace Opera House, then went back later that night, in regular clothes, for the showing of “White Christmas.”

Councilwoman Monica Worrell said she was excited this year to be able to light the luminaries along Union Avenue for the annual Havre de Grace Candlelight Tour of Homes held Dec. 9.

“The snow really added to the festivities and can I tell you just how daggone beautiful this town is,” Worrell said. “I appreciate all the work that’s been done to really just light up the holiday.”

Council President David Glenn asked everyone to remember the men and women who are serving on active duty in the military.

“Keep the men and women in the service in your thoughts and prayers who may not get home for the holidays,” Glenn said. “What they do every day is very special.”