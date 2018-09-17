Havre de Grace homeowner gets extension on demolition order, has 16 weeks to restore Washington St. house

Stuart Bailey, the owner of a South Washington Street house that the City of Havre de Grace recently ordered demolished, obtained a 16-week extension from the city Board of Appeals Thursday, giving him time for a general contractor to make extensive repairs and return the house to habitable condition.

“Sir, you have 16 weeks, from the time you get [building] permits, to save the building,” board chair Charles E. Packard Sr. told Bailey toward the end of a hearing that lasted more than two hours.

He and his colleagues, board members Sam Cubberley, Philip Powell and Bill Putland, voted 4-0 in favor of extending the order issued in July to demolish the two-story house at 901 S. Washington St. The demolition order, a rare act in Havre de Grace, was issued after years of complaints from neighbors and citations from the city about the deteriorating state of the house.

“This is unusual for the board,” Packard said. “We don’t get many of these demolition orders; we really do not wish to see the building destroyed and lost.”

Bailey met with city planning staff in 2017 and submitted a plan to correct the accumulated violations, but little work had been done, according to city officials.

“The department does not take this situation lightly,” Shane Grimm, the city’s deputy director of planning, told board members.

Grimm said the property has “a lengthy history of code violations” going back at least to 2010, with issues such as vermin, materials piled up inside and structural integrity problems that pose a risk to first responders. The city has determined it is “unfit for human occupancy,” Grimm said.

Bailey met with city staff in July regarding the demolition order, which he appealed. Bailey appeared before the board Thursday with his attorney, Brian K. Young, of Bel Air, and structural engineer Howard L. Schriefer, of Havre de Grace.

Schriefer, who said he has made three assessments of the house, estimated the structure is about 80 years old — the primary structure was built in 1940, and the property has an assessed value of $180,400, according to state property records.

He said the house is stable overall, although he noted multiple issues such as floor joists that must be replaced, water-damaged band boards in the flooring and a roof with “perforations” in it.

“You can see daylight through the holes right on the ridge,” Schriefer said.

Bailey, who had lived in the house until late 2016 when the city determined it was unfit for habitation, said he has obtained the services of a general contractor to repair the structure, with the goal of making it suitable for the city to issue a use and occupancy permit. That would allow him to move back.

He and the contractor agreed on a 12-week work schedule, at a cost of nearly $66,000. He also applied to the city earlier this month for a permit to demolish a newer one-story adjoining structure.

Bailey said he has removed about 75 percent of the material that had piled up in the house and tried to “spruce up” the exterior with a fresh coat of paint.

Young said Bailey has taken measures to improve the house, measures he could do without a permit, despite the demolition order.

“Yes, I’m an optimist,” Bailey replied.

Four neighbors, who live on Giles and Washington streets, expressed strong skepticism that Bailey will follow through with the repairs, though, saying there has been a history of cosmetic actions, such as cleaning out and painting the dwelling, but no significant work being done.

William Woltjen and his fiance, Patricia Cunningham, live in the 300 block of Giles Street, with their side yard overlooking Bailey’s rear yard.

Woltjen reported seeing multiple animals in the house, such as squirrels, rats, even a mother fox and her kits.

“We implore you, take our feelings into consideration and put yourself in our shoes and demolish Mr. Bailey’s home,” Cunningham told board members.

Giles Street resident Bruce Lyon reported witnessing the discovery of a gas leak on the property that required a response by BGE and local emergency agencies.

“You have no consideration for your neighbor . . . at anytime we could have been all been blown up,” Lyon told Bailey.

Young objected to Lyon’s testimony, calling it hearsay, which Lyon angrily denied, even touching Young on the arm as he stood next to him.

Packard allowed Lyon to continue testifying but told him to address all comments to the board, not Bailey.

Young made repeated objections to the neighbors’ testimony, calling much of it “significant speculation that shouldn’t be part of the record.”

Packard allowed the testimony, although he noted “they are not legally in a position to offer a professional opinion” on the property.

The chairman questioned Bailey, as well as his engineer and attorney, thoroughly. The board arrived at its motion after about 20 minutes of off-the-record deliberation with Young, Grimm and City Attorney April Ishak.

Bailey must apply for all building permits by Sept. 21, secure the structure immediately, and remove all debris by Sept. 23. The city has the right to inspect the construction work on a weekly basis and report to the board every four weeks.

Young can review and offer comments on the progress reports, Packard said.

“We will extend that [demolition] order, but we will reserve the right to concur on that order during any period when the city’s report reflects progress is no longer being made or has not been made,” Packard warned.