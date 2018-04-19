Havre de Grace recognizes three homes for efforts in historic preservation, renovation

Havre de Grace Historic Preservation Awards were presented this week to owners of two homes and one building for their efforts in preserving and restoring their historic buildings.

“The awards are given yearly to recognize the efforts of preservation and restoration in the city or the continued maintenance of a property in its original or historic manner,” Ron Browning, chairman of the Havre de Grace Historic Preservation Commission, told members of the City Council at their meeting Monday night.

Award winners for 2018 were 115 S. Union Avenue, the Carver House; 401 S. Washington St., the Kelly DeMund House; and 121 N. Union Avenue, the Cultural Center at the Opera House, Browning announced.

Mayor William T. Martin praised the work of the Historic Preservation Commission.

“If you’re driving around, you can’t help but notice a lot of homes are being repaired, being renovated, and fortunately a good number of people are choosing to repair or renovate them to their original style,” Martin said.

Not only do members of the Historic Preservation Commission advocate for homes to be restored to their original style, they are also a “wealth of information” for people moving to Havre de Grace who may want to know the history of a specific home.

“If you live in Havre de grace and have a question about a home you live in or its style, these volunteers who serve on the commission are extremely valuable and they’ll help you and encourage you to bring your home a historic look but with a modern day renovation,” Martin said.

All three of the homes receiving awards this year are 19th century houses, Browning said.

The Carver House was built by Arthur Bossberry for one of his children, and as a twin to his own home, he said.

Mary Clark and Rene Lambert bought the home in 1982 and completed extensive renovations. In addition to the metal roof and shingles, the doors and porches were renovated. Old paint chips were also examined and the colors were restored to their originals, Browning said.

Jim Ringsaker, who provided the city council an update on the Wage and Benefits Commission, said he remembers helping the late Rene Lambert, who served on the City Council in the 1980s, chase bats around the kitchen of the Carver House, which he used to live behind.

The Kelly DeMund House was built in 1870 built on a lot owned by Havre de Iron Works and passed through several local families, Browning said.

“It’s a well-maintained example of a post Civil War vernacular framed home,” he said.

Previous owners Herb Kelly and Bill DeMund completed a renovation in 1980 and it has been maintained since 1983 by current owner Barbara Berkowitz, Browning said.

The Opera House reopened recently as the Cultural Center at the Opera House after an extensive renovation to the former city hall building built in 1870 and opened in 1971, Browning, who write’s The Record’s weekly Havre de Grace column, said.

The “spectacular” tin ceiling and crown molding and the brick masonry façade were “meticulously” restored, he said.