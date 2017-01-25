Alleged Hispanic extortion threat in Havre de Grace 'appears to be isolated,' police say

Havre de Grace Police say they weren't previously aware of an alleged extortion threat involving the city's relatively small Hispanic population, but they have passed along information they received about the threat last week to the proper authorities.

A Hispanic man, who reported being robbed last week by two other Hispanic men who live in his apartment building, told police the two men warned him they would be collecting money from him, and other Hispanics in the Havre de Grace area, every week, according to Harford County court records.

"This is new on our radar to us," Capt. Wayne Young of the Havre de Grace Police Department, said Monday. "But based on the information, the proper authorities have been notified. They have been made aware of that intelligence."

The information stemming from the arrests of Julio Rojas-Perez and Raymundo Nava was forwarded to federal immigrations and customs offices, Young said.

"We're not going to allow that to exist," he said. "This seems to be isolated, we don't know if the comment was made just to make it."

Havre de Grace does not have a very large Hispanic population, Young said, and typically those residents are hesitant to report crimes to police, whether it be because of the language barrier or potential issues with their immigration status.

"A lot of time they're hesitant to report something in the Hispanic community," he said. "But whether they're legal or illegal, regardless of their status, the victim of a crime is a victim of a crime."

The police department, he said, is trying to express that to the Hispanic residents in the city.

"We encourage them to report a crime regardless of what their legal status might be," he said.

Rojas-Perez, 31, and Nava, 27, both of the 100 block of North Washington Street, are charged with armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault, use of a handgun in a felony, concealing a dangerous weapon, false imprisonment and theft less than $100 in connection with the incident Jan. 15, according to court records.

The victim was in the pair's apartment drinking, he told police, and when he tried to leave, Rojas-Perez and Nava allegedly demanded money from him and told him they'd be collecting from him every week.

The two are being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.