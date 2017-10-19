Carnvial finally arrives in Havre de Grace to start 10 Days of Halloween

Havre de Grace is set for a big Halloween celebration starting this week with the arrival of the much-anticipated carnival at Tydings Park and many events to follow.

The carnival opens Thursday and will run through Sunday. Hours are Thursday and Friday, 4-9:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 1-9:30 p.m.

The carnival kicks off what the city is calling its 10 Days of Halloween.

The Halloween themed series of events features different activities celebrating the days leading up to Halloween, according to a city news release. Participating businesses will have orange balloons in front of their establishments.

Downtown & Park Events

Havre de Haunts Tours & Paranormal Research, this Friday and Saturday and Oct. 27 and 28 at 7 p.m.;

Trick O' Treating Downtown Businesses, this Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 29;

Halloween Costume Party at The American Legion, Oct. 28, 8 p.m.;

Havre de Grace Halloween Parade, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m.

Cultural Center at The Opera House

Frankenweenie (Rated PG), Saturday, 11a.m.- l p.m.;

Ed Wood (Rated R), Oct. 23, 8-10, p.m.;

Night of the Living Dead (Rated R), Oct. 24, 8-10 p.m.;

Rosemary's Baby (Rated R), Oct. 25, 8 -10 p.m.;

The Babadook (Rated R), Oct. 26, 8-10 p.m.;

A Nightmare on Elm Street (Rated R), Oct. 27, 8 p.m.-10 p.m.;

Phantom of the Paradise (Film), Oct. 28, 12 a.m. (l hour, 32 minutes);

Wind Up Toy (Alice Cooper Tribute Band), Oct. 28, 8 p.m

Museum Events

Legend of Sleepy Hollow Tea, Steppingstone Farm Museum, 461 Quaker Bottom Road, Saturday;

Howl-0-Ween Tails & Treats Pet Fest & Parade, Oct. 29, l -5 p.m.;

Halloween Carving & Trick or Treating at the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, Oct. 29, 4-7 p.m.;

Tales & Treats, Steppingstone Farm Museum,Oct. 28 and 29, 5-8 p.m.

Library Events

Tuesday Trivia: Horror Movies Prizes & Snacks, Oct. 24, 6 p.m.;

Ghibli Fest Japanese Animation Studio, Oct. 26, 6 p.m.;

Paint Your Pumpkins, Oct. 28, 10:30 a.m.-noon;

Humans vs. Zombies Nerf War, Oct. 28, 7-9 p.m.;

Trick or Treat at Your Library in Costume, Oct. 31, library hours.