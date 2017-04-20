Two men, 19, arrested on gun, drug charges in Havre de Grace

Two 19-year-olds, one from Havre de Grace and one from Aberdeen, were arrested Wednesday on gun and drug charges, according to Havre de Grace police.

Havre de Grace Police Department officers responded around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon to an assault call in the 900 block of Revolution Street, according to a news release from Cpl. Daniel Petz, public information officer.

A 52-year-old man told officers that two suspects had threatened him with a handgun in the area. Officers searched the area, including the property surrounding the nearby Havre de Grace Elementary School.

The Havre de Grace Elementary School resource officer was aware of the situation and to ensure the safety of students and staff, had all the students who were outside return to the building. Officers were certain the suspects were gone from the area and that there was never any threat to the school, but wanted to take every precaution available, according to the release.

Officers got a picture of the suspects from nearby video surveillance to help in the search, but they were not immediately found.

Several hours later, a Havre de Grace officer spotted them and a foot pursuit ensued. One of the suspects, Derek Stansbury, of the 400 block of Village Drive in Havre de Grace, was apprehended in the 100 block of Seneca Avenue. He was found to be in possession of an amount of cocaine that indicated that he had the intent to sell the drugs, Petz said in the release.

Officers found the second suspect, Devon Stanbury of the 300 block of Oxford Avenue in Aberdeen, as he was attempting to flee Havre de Grace in a taxi. He was taken into custody after the cab was stopped by Havre de Grace officers with the assistance of the Maryland Transportation Authority Police in the 1200 block of Revolution Street in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Stanbury had a loaded 9 mm handgun, a large amount of cocaine and marijuana and more than $1,500 cash in his possession when he was arrested.

Derek Stansbury is charged with first- and second-degree assault, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, narcotics possession with intent to distribute, having a handgun and use of a handgun in a violent crime or felony. Stanbury faces additional charges of drug possession other than marijuana and drug possession with intent to distribute. Both were being held Thursday at Harford County Detention Center on $10,000 bail.