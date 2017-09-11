Ground broken for Gold Star Families Monument in Havre de Grace

Havre de Grace city officials, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and several Gold Star Mothers joined together Monday to break ground for a new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Concord Point Park.

During the ceremony, Glassman announced the county is pledging $10,000 to match the commitment Havre de Grace Mayor Bill Martin and the City Council made to help fund installation of the memorial.

City officials decided last October that they would find a suitable location for a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, similar to those which other cities and towns have installed.

The monument was suggested by members of the Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs, which is chaired by Havre de Grace resident Johnny Boker.

Annapolis has a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, so Havre de Grace’s is expected to be the second in Maryland. Donations have been sought over the past year.

The monument will have four panels, customized to the city or town that is home to it, according to drawings and photographs of the Annapolis monument that were shown to city officials last fall. The front will have a cutout of the shape of a soldier, lost in the line of duty.

The Herschel "Woody" Williams Medal of Honor Foundation is behind the concept. Williams, from West Virginia, once worked as a cab driver delivering Western Union telegrams to families who had lost loved ones in battle, an experience that so moved him, he made plans to honor famlies like these for their sacrifices and those of their sons and daughters, according to the foundation.

"The goals and objectives of the Hershel 'Woody' Williams Medal of Honor Foundation are to continue to nurture the seed that Woody has planted and bring his full vision to fruition through this project," according to the foundation's website.