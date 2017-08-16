Police in Harford warn of scam calls seeking bail money

Police in one Harford County community are warning residents about the latest phone scam.

Havre de Grace Police are warning of a fraud scam in which a caller claims someone they know has been arrested and are asking for money for their release.

Havre de Grace Police officers responded around 8 a.m. Friday to a business in the city for a report of a fraud, according to a department post on its Facebook page.

An employee said they received a call at the business from someone claiming to be with the Aberdeen Police Department, according to the post. The caller said the manager of the business had been arrested and asked for a specific amount of money for the manager to be released.

The caller told the employee that the manager's brother-in-law would be responding to pick up the money. He arrived shortly thereafter and the employee game him money for the release of his manager.

It was later determined the manager had never been arrested and was OK.

Anyone who receives a call from someone advising they are from a police agency within Harford or Cecil County requesting money for someone's release, is asked to contact their local police agency and file a report.

"At no time should you give any money to anyone or any banking information over the phone to make a payment," the department wrote. "If someone does arrive to collect funds contact local law enforcement immediately. If the subject leaves prior to police arrival, try to obtain a good description of the subject, possible vehicle registration or phone number call was received from."

Police agencies do not contact people and request any type of funds for the release of someone who has been arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Havre de Grace Police Department Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cpl. Cokewell of the Havre de Grace Police Department at 410-939-2121, ext. 1154.