Havre de Grace to move Independence Day activities from Tydings Park

Havre de Grace will have its traditional Independence Day parade, fireworks show and carnival this year, along with a downtown concert by The Amish Outlaws, but locations and dates will be radically different from past celebrations.

With Tuesday's City Council approval of permits for the events, changes will include not having the carnival in Tydings Park, moving the dates of the carnival until after the day of the parade and fireworks and permanently setting the fireworks off from a barge, rather than from Tydings Island in the Yacht Basin.

The week of festivities, which are being organized by the new Havre de Grace Independence Day Commission, will kick off Sunday, July 2, with the parade along Union Avenue. The parade runs from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

The downtown concert, which will be on Washington Street, will follow the parade, with headliners The Amish Outlaws scheduled to perform from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

The day will end with a fireworks show starting at dusk, which organizers anticipate will be around 9:30 p.m. The fireworks will be shot from a barge in the Chesapeake Bay at the mouth of the Susquehanna River off of Concord Point.

The future of the annual carnival had been up in the air after the final night of last year's event was marred by fights between juveniles and larger-than-expected crowds at the Tydings Park venue, and city officials expressed concerns about public safety at and around the carnival.

The 2017 carnival will proceed; however, it will be from Monday, July 3 to Friday, July 7 in Hutchins Park. That breaks with a long-standing tradition of the carnival being in Tydings Park for several days before and including the day of the parade and fireworks.

Members of the Independence Day Commission presented the lineup of events during Tuesday's City Council meeting. Council members voted unanimously later in the meeting to approve three permit applications – one for the parade and fireworks, the second for the concert and the third for the carnival.

The council will host a public work session on the festivities at 6 p.m. Jan. 31 in City Hall. Commission members and city leaders will review the events in greater detail.

Commission member Keri Kateley told council members she and her fellow commissioners were "pleasantly surprised" at the council's approval of the applications.

"We look forward to the work session and answering any questions and diving into it deeper," she said.

The commission was formed late last summer through the city government, with its members appointed by Mayor Bill Martin – his wife, Taryn, is a member. She is working with Kateley, Nicky Fournier, Diana Saulsbury, Jason Robertson, the treasurer, Christy Silverstein, the commission chair, and Scott Hurst, chief of the Susquehanna Hose Company.

Those seven people have taken over from the nonprofit Havre de Grace Independence Celebration Inc., a volunteer committee incorporated in 1988 that was independent of the city government. The nonprofit's members resigned en masse last year and announced they wanted to give new people a chance to get involved in the planning and fundraising.

Committee members coordinated their planning with the city government, including police and public works, and the organization got an annual $3,500 allocation plus in-kind services from the city. There had also been conflicts between the committee and the mayor and council about how to run the events.

In the past, Martin has made no secret of his concern about having the carnival continue at Tydings Park. But, the mayor has also received criticism for relying on Hutchins Park for additional public activities, including summertime concerts in a tend erected by that park and the ice skating rink he brought to town the past two winters.

Things came to a head last July when police arrested two juveniles following a scuffle during the carnival, shortly before the fireworks show. There was also major foot traffic in the neighborhoods around Tydings Park, and the crowds overwhelmed the Royal Farms store on Revolution Street, forcing it to close early.

The new commission received a $35,000 allocation from the city this year, plus $63,500 carried over from previous years. That money, combined with funds raised by the commission, gives them a budget of $133,192, according to budget figures posted on the city's website.

Silverstein, the new commission chair, told city officials her organization has worked with city residents, business owners, Police Chief Teresa Walter and other city leaders at they put their plans together.

"[We] have addressed the concerns of the police department, and we feel the outcome is a win-win," she said.

The commission has taken surveys of residents to determine what they would like to see for Independence Day festivities and their concerns about past celebrations.

"Most are likely to attend the parade and fireworks, yet only half were likely to attend the carnival," Silverstein said.

She showed comments from survey participants that indicated people love the Independence Day events but are concerned about fights, crowds and traffic, plus they sought tighter coordination of the parade and for the carnival and parade/fireworks to be held on separate days.

Silverstein said her commission took these and other comments into account when planning ways to reduce congestion and the risk of "violence."

This year will be the first that an Independence Day concert is held downtown.

"The purpose of the downtown event, in our minds, is to bridge the gap between the parade and the fireworks," Fournier said.

Fournier noted having the concert on Washington Street is also an opportunity to bring people to downtown restaurants and shops that would normally be closed on parade day.

"We have this beautiful downtown with all this tourism potential," she said.

Silverstein said organizers do not anticipate having outside vendors during the concert, but attendees can patronize downtown businesses.

Hurst, who is in charge of the fireworks, said shooting the fireworks from a barge in the river, rather than the island off Tydings Park that has been used in prior years, is a better option for inspection by the Fire Marshal's Office, plus people gathered all along the shoreline will be able to see the 20 to 22-minute show.

The barge will be anchored about 600 feet east-southeast of the Concord Point Lighthouse.

He compared it to when fireworks were shot from a barge in August of 2015, after that year's Independence Day show was postponed because of bad weather and muddy conditions on the island.

"The idea is to spread the people out across Havre de Grace," Hurst said.

He noted a rain date has been scheduled for July 3, the first time there has been a rain date for the fireworks show.