New Havre de Grace Independence Day Commission members sworn in

The eight members of the Havre de Grace 2018 Independence Day Commission were approved by the City Council Monday night, with five who were present at the council meeting being sworn in.

Christy Silverstein, Taryn Martin, wife of Havre de Grace Mayor Bill Martin, Jeff Davis, Christopher “Scott” Hurst, Stephen J. Gamatoria Jr., Diana Saulsbury, Nicolina Fournier and Jeannie Malott were unanimously approved as appointments to the commission. Davis, Gamatoria and Malott are new appointments to the commission that was created last year to run the city’s July 4th celebration; the others are holdovers.

The commission members were appointed by the mayor.

A non-profit committee that had previously run the annual celebration resigned as a group after the 2016 celebration, and a new commission established by the mayor and council to take it place. The latter ran last July’s celebration, which drew high praise from the mayor and council.

The 2018 celebration was created at the last city council meeting Sept. 5, when a resolution was unanimously approved that states the mayor and city council will examine the commission and determine if it needs to be extended for another year, converted to a permanent city commission or replace with a new, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) corporation.

The ultimate goal for the commission is to become a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Councilwoman Monica Worrell said at the Sept. 5 meeting. The former committee was a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Regardless of what form the Independence Day organization takes, it will always work in partnership with the mayor and city council, Worrell said.

Several other appointments were made at Monday’s council meeting.

Michael Allen was appointed and sworn in to the city’s Economic Development Advisory Board.

Farhat Shah and Warren Hartenstine were unanimously appointed to the Havre de Grace Planning Commission. Hartenstine was sworn in; Shah, who was not at the meeting, will be sworn in at a later date.

Samuel Cubberley was to be appointed to the Board of Appeals, but he was unable to make the meeting and Gamatoria asked that the appointment be postponed.

After swearing in the volunteers, Mayor Martin thanked them for their efforts and presented each with a city flag.

“The City of Havre de Grace is grateful to have so many volunteers,” Martin said.