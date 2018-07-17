Havre de Grace mayor orders resident removed from council meeting

A six-year dispute between a Havre de Grace resident and the city’s mayor came to a head Monday night when the mayor requested that the police chief remove the man from a City Council meeting.

Mayor William T. Martin and Joseph Fiocchi have been trading barbs at council meetings for several years, both claiming one has been telling untruths about the other.

Their dispute began six years ago, when Fiocchi, who lives next door to the mayor’s sister, Mary Martin, mistakenly, Fiocchi said, installed a 24-foot decorative fence in the city right of way.

Fiocchi erected a fence in front of his property that city inspectors claimed was in the right-of-way. The city council voted to require him to tear it down, then reversed itself later after a public outcry.

“It could have been cleared up with a simple letter of non-compliance [from the city], but the city decided to make a big deal out of it,” Fiocchi said Monday.

Fiocchi, who has lived in Havre de Grace for 10 years, began speaking during Monday night’s public hearing on a proposed city ordinance to update its ethics code for city officials and staff to include the new anti-harassment, anti-discrimination, anti-intimidation policy policy approved by the City Council at its July 2 meeting. About 30 people were in attendance.

The policy, as stated in the resolution approved by the council, includes definitions for harassment in general, harassment in terms of a person’s “protected status,” such as race, religion or sexual orientation, and sexual harassment.

The policy also outlines how to report and file a complaint, sets a prohibition against retaliation and has a provision for “corrective action,” up to the complainant’s resignation or removal from office if they file a false claim of harassment.

“We are extremely pleased to see that it’s proposed the city’s ethics code be amended,” Fiocchi began on Monday. “Harassment, discrimination and intimidation should not be tolerated in any city, at any time, under any circumstances.”

“The sad fact is, it does exist in our town to this very day, and in our estimation it goes on with the blessing of the mayor and a limited number of city officials,” he said.

Since he and his wife arrived in Havre de Grace, Fiocchi said, their reception has been “far from congenial,” and they have endured “harassment and petty foolishness.” Besides the fence, Fiocchi has accused the city of “selective code enforcement,” most recently in 2017 about a neighbor’s weeds growing "over, through and above my fence,” a complaint that was ignored for at least three months, he said then.

They have restored their home and have tried to give back to the community, he said.

“My wife worked diligently for the [Havre de Grace] Arts Commission before she was unceremoniously dismissed by the mayor for reasons which most don’t understand,” Fiocchi said. “Was it vindictive?”

Fiocchi provided input about updating the city’s ethics code and suggested it be made retroactive for at least 10 years, “because this type of behavior is a repeated behavior, it’s not just a one time thing.”

“Cases of harassment, maltreatment, should be reviewed upon request so that justice may finally be served,” he said. “Thank you.”

As he returned to his seat, Martin asked if Fiocchi wanted to know why the mayor didn’t reappoint Fiocchi’s wife to the arts commission, and things got heated from there.

Fiocchi : Mr. Martin …

Martin: I can tell you.

Fiocchi : Mr. Martin, if you try to make me look foolish again …

Martin: That’s not hard to do, but right now, it’s my turn.

Martin told Fiocchi to sit down twice, to which Fiocchi replied: “Sit down, my ass.”

The two continued to quarrel over Fiocchi’s newsletter, “The South Side,” that offers Fiocchi’s views on city activities, including those undertaken by the mayor and City Council.

Martin said the newsletter is full of lies about Martin, his family and the city administration, and in one issue was talking about a stick of dynamite and “Little Billy.”

Martin: “When you refer to blowing me up, at that point, you know what, I don’t want to reappoint your wife to the arts commission. I don’t want anything to do with your family. I have the right as mayor…,”

Fiocchi: “You have no proof that was directed at you.”

Martin: “I have the right to appoint people who will serve the city in its best interest.”

Fiocchi repeated Martin has no proof the comment about dynamite was directed him. He said it was a “Little Willie” verse from the 1960s.

Martin: “Sit down. Sit down or I’ll have the chief remove you from this chamber,” Martin said.

Fiocchi: “Please remove me from the chamber.”

Police Chief Teresa Walter walked over to Fiocchi and escorted him out. As she did, Fiocchi and the mayor continued their back and forth.

“He did it again tonight, you all heard it. You heard the lack of… decorum,” Fiocchi said.

Martin asked Fiocchi if he could sit down quietly, Fiocchi replied: “No sir. As citizen of this town, I don’t have to put up with you, your harassment.”

Martin told Fiocchi, “You need to get your facts straight about everything because none of your facts are right. You continually lie about me, you lie about my family, you lie about this administration.”

“See, he called me a liar in public, again,” Fiocchi said.

“Any time you want to go over the facts, I’m right here,” Martin said as Fiocchi left.

Three others spoke during the public hearing on the ethics code ordinance, which was ultimately approved by the City Council Monday.

The final comments were not on the ordinance itself, but on the public hearing.

Kirk Smith, of Havre de Grace, said a public hearing should focus on the issue, and personalities should be kept out of it.

“People don’t appreciate coming to the city meeting and listening to his,” Smith said. “We want to listen to city business and what we’re doing to make it better.”