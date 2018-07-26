Havre de Grace resident, mayor willing to meet, try to work out differences

Havre de Grace resident Joseph Fiocchi and Mayor William Martin said they would be willing to sit down together to see if they can iron out their differences.

The two have been feuding for the last nine or so years, beginning shortly after Fiocchi bought his house from the mayor’s sister, Mary Martin, and she subsequently built a house on a lot adjacent to one she sold Fiocchi at the corner of Commerce Street and Union Avenue, across from Tydings Park.

At times, the mayor’s and Fiocchi’s disagreements have been more heated than others and sometimes they’ve brought their dispute into the Havre de Grace City Council chambers, where last week Fiocchi was escorted out of the city council meeting at the request of Mayor Martin.

“I’m not happy with how Monday went, I’m not proud of it,” Martin, who was elected mayor in 2015 after serving seven years on the city council, said later in the same week. “I hope it never happens again.

From his standpoint, “If everything could go away with a handshake, I would do it. I just want it to go away,” Martin, who feels like he’s stuck in the middle of the neighborhood dispute, said. “Is there anything more we could do where we could just move on?”

His sister, Mary Martin, also wants nothing more than to live in peace, she said Wednesday.

“Really, I want to live in peace and harmony,” Mary Martin said. “Being a good neighbor is important. If he gave it a chance, it could work out. We have tried.”

Fiocchi said last Friday he would be willing to meet with Mayor Martin, but only if three to four other people were in the room with him, “so it is not misconstrued what I am saying.”

Neighbor vs. neighbor

Much of their animosities stem from Fiocchi’s ongoing disagreements with his next-door neighbor, Mary Martin.

The neighbors have had disagreements over the years, starting before they even moved in, Fiocchi said. Mary Martin owned the Fiocchis home before selling it 10 years ago to Fiocchi and his wife, Elaine, Fiocchi said.

Over the years, Mary Martin has parked her van in front of Fiocchi’s house to block their view of Tydings Park and the Chesapeake Bay, according to Joseph Fiocchi,

Meanwhile, Fiocchi, William Martin pointed out, parks his truck a block and a half away from his Commerce Street home in front of Director of Administration Steve Gamatoria’s home.

“It seems I have a truck,” Fiocchi said. “It’s more convenient for me to park it up the street.”

Mary Martin admits she parks her truck in front of Fiocchi’s house sometimes. She also pointed out that after parking it out there one day when returning from work, when it hadn’t been out there for several months, Fiocchi called police because her registration had expired.

“It hasn’t been there for eight minutes and he called the police,” Mary Martin said.

And she got a ticket, she said.

Another time, Mary Martin erected a statue of a dog in her side yard, with its rear end facing the Fiocchi’s side porch, where they entertain guests.

“So I went to Big Lots and bought a big mirror to face it back,” Fiocchi said.

Mary Martin recalled a time at the Havre de Grace Fourth of July parade, when she was seven months pregnant and was watching the parade outside her home. Fiocchi came outside “hollering at me,” because he didn’t think she had given him all the keys to the house when she sold it to him.

“I honestly thought it was a joke, why would he be upset,” she said.

She built her house to the specifications Fiocchi requested — a brick front with certain setbacks — when he bought her old house, she said.

Fiocchi filed a lawsuit against Mary Martin in May 2011 to prevent construction of her home because of a dispute over a boundary line, according to online court records.

A judge, however, ruled against Fiocchi, saying the “boundary line adjustment… is permitted under the zoning ordinance and subdivision regulations of the city of Havre de Grace” and that it was not subject to approval by either the Critical Areas Commission nor the Havre de Grace Historical District. The house was built.

If Fiocchi complains about something his neighbor does, it’s because Mary Martin gets favorable treatment because she’s the mayor’s sister and has a “direct line” to city hall, Fiocchi said. And if Fiocchi does something improper, William Martin, the mayor, is quick to jump all over him.

Fiocchi said the mayor has been making his and his wife’s lives uncomfortable and is singling them out.

“We came here for tranquility, my little project [fixing up their house] and that’s not happening,” Fiocchi said. “Things like this can’t go on. It’s been very hard on us. I’ve never seen the mayor act toward anyone the way he’s acted toward me.”

William Martin, however, said he’s harder on his sister than other residents because “I just want peace” and went so far as to issue Mary Martin a citation last year because her weeds and vines were growing too high and were creeping onto Fiocchi’s property.

“I issued a citation against my own sister,” William Martin said. “I was being heavy handed with my sister, I just wanted peace. It’s horrible, it’s like a nightmare for me.”

The mayor said he sometimes overlooks some of Fiocchi’s alleged offenses because he doesn’t want to rock the boat, citing spokes Fiocchi placed on his fence on July 4, or the rocks on his driveway that are touching the road, or his newsletter that’s posted on his fence.

“I go out of my way to make it look like we’re not picking on him,” the mayor said. “In his world, it’s like we’re corrupt. I’m tired of the character assassinations from him. We haven’t done anything to him.”

Last spring, Mary Martin was accused of using her influence to have the annual July 4 carnival moved to a new location and away from Tydings Park, across the street from her home. She appeared before the city council in March 2017 to refute the accusations.

"I just want to say that nothing can be further from the truth," she said. "I love the carnival; people that know me know I love it."

Although the carnival was not held as part of the 2017 Independence Day celebration because a new operator could not be found, it was eventually held last October in Tydings Park as a fundraiser for the annual July 4 activities.

Mary Martin hopes to stop squabbling with her neighbor.

“I have been in town a long time. Nothing is more important than a good neighbor and I really mean that,” she said. “I truly think he doesn’t want to get along. I don’t try to bash, but I truly think it’s a shame the dirty laundry is brought into the city council.”

Unfair treatment

Fiocchi attended the Havre de Grace City Council meeting July 16 to comment on the city’s proposed changes to its ethics code.