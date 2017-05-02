Voters picking next mayor, three council members in Havre de Grace

Voters in Havre de Grace are heading to the polls all day Tuesday to pick the city's next mayor and fill three seats on the six-member City Council.

Incumbent Mayor Bill Martin, who was elected to his first term in 2015, is being challenged by his predecessor, former Mmayor Wayne Dougherty — he served as mayor from 2007 until he stepped down in 2015.

The mayoral campaign features two men with different personalities and styles, both with significant recent service in city government, vying for the city’s top elected office.

In the city council race, incuments David Martin and Monica Worrell are running for re-election to what would be their second two-year terms. Also running are Jason Robertson, who is seeking his first term, and former council member Fred Cullum.

The council will have at least one new face, as Councilman Randy Craig is stepping down after 10 years.

St. Patrick Hall off of Pennington Avenue is the sole voting location. Polls will are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are 10,241 eligible voters in the City of Havre de Grace, according to Vanessa Graham, elections IT specialist for the Harford County Board of Elections.

To find out the results, visit www.theaegis.com after the polls close.