Hitchings won't seek re-election in Havre de Grace; seven seek three open seats

The field is set with seven candidates vying for three seats on the Havre de Grace City Council in the May 8 city election.

One of three incumbents whose terms are up this year won’t be on the ballot, however, as Councilman Michael Hitchings confirmed earlier this week he would not seek a second full term on the council.

Hitchings, who was appointed in 2015 to fill William T. Martin’s seat when Martin became mayor, won his first full term in 2016.

The other two incumbent council members, David Glenn and Casi Tomarchio, have both filed. Also running for one of the three seats are Nicholas DiPasquale, Annie McLhinney-Cochran, Jim Ringsaker, Kirk Smith and Carolyn Zinner.

The deadline to file was 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Hitchings said Monday he has three young children, one each in high school, middle school and elementary school, who keep him busy.

He does, however, plan to stay involved in city activities, particularly the planning commission and board of appeals, he said, provided the administration would like him to remain involved.

Hitchings’ background is in facilities engineering and environmental engineering, which can help in the planning processes.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” Hitching said of his time on the council.

“We’ve made a lot of strides in planning and zoning, but the work is not done,” he said.

He would like to continue to help with the overall re-write of the zoning code over the next few years.

Among this year’s candidates, only Glenn, currently serving as council president, has faced the voters before. He was first elected to the council in 2012 and re-elected in 2014 and 2016.

Tomarchio was appointed to the council by the mayor in November to finish the term of Stephen Gamatoria, after Gamatoria resigned to become the Martin’s chief of staff.

The city elections are non-partisan, and voters can cast ballots for up to three candidates. Council members serve two-year terms and are paid $5,200 annually.

Havre de Grace holds a city election each May. The mayor’s office and the council seats of council members Monica Worrell, David Martin and Jason Robertson will be on the May 2019 ballot.

This year’s council winners will be sworn in for their terms on Monday, May 21.