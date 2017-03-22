Havre de Grace mayor, council races set; Craig not running

The field of candidates is set for the 2017 elections for Havre de Grace mayor and City Council, with a contested race for mayor and one of three council seats open to a new member, as Councilman Randy Craig did not file for re-election by the 5 p.m. Tuesday filing deadline.

Mayor Bill Martin, who was elected to his first two-year term in 2015, is running against the man he succeeded, former Mayor Wayne Dougherty.

Council members Monica Worrell and David Martin have filed for re-election, and challengers Fred Cullum and Jason G. Robertson have filed as well, according to Shyla Scott, executive assistant to the mayor.

Craig, who has been on the council since 2009 and is a former council president, did not file for re-election.

The election will be held May 2. The council seats will go to the top three vote getters.

Dougherty stepped down in 2015 after leading the city for eight years. He has spent his recent hiatus from city government with family and traveling, but he wants to get back into city government.

Dougherty said shortly after the two-week filing period started March 7 that he had planned to return to local government and this year was the right time to run for mayor. He noted he also misses serving Havre de Grace residents.

Martin served on the council for seven years, including a tenure as president before he became mayor. He has pledged to make Havre de Grace a "21st-century city" and is focused on improving roads, water and sewer infrastructure, city parks and promoting Havre de Grace as a place for living, working and visiting.

Worrell and David Martin were elected to their first terms in 2015. Cullum spent about a dozen non-consecutive years on the council. He was elected to his most recent term in 2013, and he made an unsuccessful run for re-election two years later.

Robertson ran for City Council last year, but he was unsuccessful. He currently serves as treasurer for the Havre de Grace Independence Day Commission, which is coordinating this year's Independence Day events.