Havre de Grace voters elect Glenn, Tomarchio, Ringsaker; approve pay raises

Havre de Grace voters re-elected incumbents David Glenn and Casi Tomarchio and elected newcomer Jim Ringsaker to the City Council Tuesday.

Voters also approved the ballot question granting raises to Mayor William T. Martin and the City Council.

Seven candidates were seeking one of the three open seats on the Havre de Grace City Council in Tuesday’s city election, a fairly big field for a non-mayor election year.

Voting took place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Patrick Hall on Pennington Avenue. There were 10,583 active registered voters eligible to cast ballots.

This year, the city’s voters were also asked to approve giving the mayor and six city council members pay raises.

The candidates were Nicholas A. DiPasquale, David Glenn, Annie McLhinney-Cochran, Jim Ringsaker, Kirk Smith, Casi Tomarchio and Carolyn J. Zinner.

Glenn was seeking his fourth term, while Tomarchio, who was appointed to a council vacancy in November, was seeking her first full year term.

The question on this year’s ballot – requiring a yes or no vote – would increase a council member’s salary to $7,800 annually and the mayor’s salary to $18,200, effective with the start of the next city fiscal year on July 1. Council members are currently paid $5,200 annually, the mayor $7,800 annually.

Tuesday’s winners will be sworn in on Monday, May 21, at City Hall.

This story will be updated.