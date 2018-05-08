Tuesday is election day in Havre de Grace.

Seven candidates are seeking one of the three open seats on the Havre de Grace City Council. This year, the city’s voters are also being asked to approve giving the mayor and city council members pay raises.

Voting will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at a single polling place - St. Patrick Hall on Pennington Avenue. There are 10,583 active registered voters.

The seven candidates for City Council, in the order they appear on the ballot, are: Nicholas A. DiPasquale, David Glenn, Annie McLhinney-Cochran, Jim Ringsaker, Kirk Smith, Casi Tomarchio and Carolyn J. Zinner.

Glenn is the longest serving member of the City Council, seeking a fourth consecutive term. He has served as council president since May 2017; the six council members select the council president.

Tomarchio is the other incumbent after she was appointed by Mayor William T. Martin to a vacant seat in November, taking over for Stephen Gamatoria, after he resigned to become Martin’s chief of staff.

Michael Hitchings, the third council incumbent whose term is expiring this year, decided not to seek another term. He joined the council in 2015 after Martin was elected mayor and then won a full term in 2016.

The six members of the Havre de Grace City Council serve staggered, two-year terms. The members whose terms expire in a year are David Martin, Monica Worrell and Jason Robertson.

This year’s winners will be sworn in on Monday, May 21.

Ballot question

The question on this year’s ballot – requiring a yes or no vote – would increase a council member’s salary to $7,800 annually and the mayor’s salary to $18,200, effective with the start of the next city fiscal year on July 1.

Council members are currently paid $5,200 annually, the mayor $7,800 annually.

Complete results will be available this evening at www.theaegis.com.