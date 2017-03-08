Ex-Havre de Grace mayor seeks to return, setting up race against his successor

Wayne Dougherty, Havre de Grace's former four-term mayor, spent the past two years traveling and spending time with his granddaughter, but now he wants to get back into the political arena and has filed as a candidate for mayor in this spring's city election.

The mayor's office, currently held by Bill Martin, and the three seats on the City Council held by David Martin, Monica Worrell and Randy Craig are up for election this year. Election Day is May 2.

The two-week candidate filing period began Tuesday and runs through March 21. Dougherty filed Tuesday, along with Worrell, David Martin and former Councilman Fred Cullum, according to Jim Newby, the city's deputy director of administration.

The election will be May 2, according to the city website. Craig had not filed as of Wednesday afternoon.

Dougherty's decision to run will pit him against the man who succeeded him, Bill Martin, who said he will be filing for re-election this week.

"I got everything out of the way for those two years," Dougherty said Wednesday, noting he planned to "eventually" run for mayor again after he stepped down in 2015 after serving four successive two-year terms starting in 2007.

"I think the time is just appropriate to go ahead and run, plus I really miss serving the people," he said.

His priorities include reducing taxes, saving money on the expense side, economic development, public safety and infrastructure.

"I'm sure there's other ways we could save a lot more money, which works to the advantage of the people," he said.

Dougherty declined to comment on the performance of current mayor. Martin previously served as a member of the City Council and as council president during part of Dougherty's tenure as mayor.

"I never have and I never will run a negative campaign," Dougherty said.

Martin said he would file either Wednesday or Thursday "at the latest."

He declined to comment on having opposition in the mayor's race.

He noted his administration's accomplishments in the past two years.

"We've worked really hard on addressing the water and sewer problems that have plagued our city," he said. "We have stabilized the water rates — I do not anticipate raising water rates this year for the first time in along time."

Martin and his staff are developing next year's budget, of which water and sewer rates are part, and he plans to introduce the preliminary fiscal 2018 budget at the next City Council meeting later this month.

He said he is working on various arrangements to sell water produced at the city's water treatment plan to other parts of the county.

"I fully anticipate, in the next year or two, lowering water rates and reducing the citizens' water bills," he said.

Martin noted "we've done a lot in the first two years, and we have a lot more coming in the next two years."

"It's been an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to continue to serve my city in my capacity as mayor, and I think we've made great strides toward making Havre de Grace a great place to live, work and play," he said.

Any one who wants to file to run for mayor or council can visit Havre de Grace City Hall at 711 Pennington Ave. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Candidates should be at least 25 years old, a U.S. citizen for at least the past 10 years and a Havre de Grace resident for at least the past two years, according to the city website.

Filing fees are $50 for council and $100 for mayor. Visit http://www.havredegracemd.com for more information.