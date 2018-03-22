Havre de Grace Easter egg hunt moved to Concord Point Park this year

The mad dash better known as the annual Havre de Grace Easter Egg Hunt is moving to a new location this year.

The hunt, which typically draws hundreds of children and is over in barely a minute, will be held in Concord Point Park near the lighthouse this year and not in Tydings Park, Mayor William T. Martin said.

The park is in the middle of the final phase of improvements – sod is being laid and hydroseeding applied – and the area is muddy, Martin said.

The Havre de Grace Parks and Recreation Committee, which sponsors the event, asked that the hunt be moved this year, according to the mayor.

Everything else about the hunt is the same – it’s still the Saturday before Easter (March 31) and still at noon.

“And it will still be over in 30 seconds,” Martin said.

It remains to be seen if the hunt moves back to Tydings Park next year, he said.

“If it works out, they might keep it there,” he said of Concord Point Park. “I think it’s a nice location, a pretty backdrop with the lighthouse.”