Commercial day care centers now permitted in Havre de Grace

Until last week, commercial day care centers were not permitted to open in Havre de Grace, according to city officials.

“When you’re marketing the city, and real estate is cooking and you get voted fourth safest place to raise your children, it may lead people to come here to raise their families,” Mayor William T. Martin said at the July 16 Havre de Grace City Council meeting.

Families who choose to live in Havre de Grace could need child care for their young children, he said, but until a new ordinance passed last week, such facilities were not allowed.

Day care facilities could only operate in private residences or be associated with churches.

“It was probably an inadvertent omission,” Martin said. “If a national day care like Celebree or Kindercare wanted to come to Havre de Grace, they couldn’t build. No one is asking at the moment, but it’s just of those things we didn’t know they couldn’t do.”

The council voted unanimously to add “child care facilities” to the list of uses permitted in the residential business zoning classification.

Boat storage

The council also introduced an ordinance regarding storage of boats within city limits.

The city had adopted an ordinance several years ago regarding boat storage on private property, but it was inadvertently repealed later when the city enacted the International Property Maintenance Code, Council President Dave Glenn said.

The new legislation, which will be the subject of a public hearing at 7 p.m. Aug. 6, will build on the maintenance code.

“It will build on what’s best for our citizens and what we believe will make us a better city,” Councilman Jim Ringsaker said. “The intent is to clarify, reintroduce and make our community a better place to be.”

According to the new section of the code, a boat must have a current registration, be on a trailer with current registration and be in operational condition.

No boats with a hull of 30 feet or more may be stored on private property; boats can be on blocks or cribbing for up to one year; a property owner can’t have more than two registered boats and/or registered trailers parked or stored on a property, unless it’s a licensed business, or the property owner holds a valid Maryland State Commercial or Crabbing License, according to the ordinance.