One dead, three hurt after police chase starts in Cecil, ends in HdG

One person died and three others were injured after a driver fled when police tried to stop him Monday night in Cecil County, according to Maryland State Police. He then led police on a chase that ended at the intersection of Route 40 and Otsego Street in Havre de Grace.

The identities of the four individuals in the vehicle have not yet been confirmed and are pending next of kin notification, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.

The driver of a stolen blue 2005 Subaru Outback was pronounced deceased at Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, according to the release. Three passengers were taken to area hospitals.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, a Maryland State Police trooper from the North East Barrack activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to stop a blue 2005 Subaru Outback on eastbound Route 40 at Landing Lane in Elkton in Cecil County, according to the release.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Baltimore City, police said. The driver of the Subaru refused to stop, made a u-turn and continued west on Route 40 traveling at a high rate of speed.

As the driver approached westbound Route 40, east of Mechanic Valley Road, the trooper pulled away from the pursuit. The driver slowed at the red light and continued west on Route 40, west of Route 272, where another trooper attempted a traffic stop. The driver again failed to stop and accelerated away.

Stop sticks were successfully used in two locations in the Perryville area in an attempt to slow down the vehicle. With two flat tires, the driver continued to drive west on Route 40 across the Hatem Bridge. As the driver crossed into Harford County, he lost control and struck a light pole in the median at westbound Route 40 and Ostego Street in Havre de Grace, according to the release.

Emergency medical personnel responded and immediately rendered aid.

According to a Facebook post from Susquehanna Hose Company, which responded to the crash, four additional ambulances and two helicopters were requested to the scene.

Two of the passengers were taken to Christiana Memorial Hospital. One passenger was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. The driver of the vehicle was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers from the JFK Barrack and North East Barrack were assisted by officers from the Perryville Police Department.

The intersection at westbound Route 40 and Ostego Street in Havre de Grace remained closed shortly after 11 p.m. as the Maryland State Police Crash Team continued its investigation.

Courtesy Susquehanna Hose Compan / Baltimore Sun Susquehanna Hose Company was on the scene of an accident on Route 40 in Havre de Grace late Monday night, according to a post on the fire company’s Facebook page. Susquehanna Hose Company was on the scene of an accident on Route 40 in Havre de Grace late Monday night, according to a post on the fire company’s Facebook page. (Courtesy Susquehanna Hose Compan / Baltimore Sun)