Havre de Grace OKs creation of 2018 Independence Day Commission

The new Havre de Grace Independence Day 2017 Commission was extended for one year Tuesday by the city council.

According to the resolution approved unanimously, the mayor and city council will examine the commission and determine if it needs to be extended for another year, converted to a permanent city commission or replace with a new, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) corporation.

The ultimate goal for the group, which was created in September 2016 after the members of the former Havre de Grace Independence Committee resigned, is to become a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, according to Councilwoman Monica Worrell. The committee was a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Regardless of what form the Independence Day organization takes, it will always work in partnership with the mayor and city council, Worrell said.

“It’s always going to be a partnership, whether it’s a 501(c)(3) or a commission. It will always be a partnership between the city and the organization,” Worrell said. “That’s vital to delivering a successful event; it takes both to accomplish it.”

Commission members will also be re-appointed to the 2018 commission, likely in October, Worrell said.

Legacy grant

A $5,900 community legacy grant was awarded to Harford Property Services, which has two offices in Havre de Grace.

The company, which started in J.D. Russell’s living room, has grown to two buildings and from one part-time employee in 2010 to 21 full-time employees and two part-time today.

Russell began the business while working full time as a game warden for the federal government, Erika Quesenberry Sturgill, director of economic development for the city, told council members at their meeting Tuesday night.

Russell bought and renovated a building at 424 N. Union Ave., but quickly filled the space and because his company was growing so quickly, bought another 7,000 square feet of office space at 500 Warren Street, where he’s planning a new facade, a handicap ramp and new roof with solar panels, Sturgill said.

The grant would help pay for an interior fit-out of the building, she said.

“I appreciate what you and the city council have done,” Russell told Mayor Bill Martin, who presented him with a flag to hang outside his Union Avenue office. “I’ve gotten a tremendous amount of support.”

Other actions

- The council unanimously approved a license agreement at 500 Warren Street.

The new owner of the building wants to build a concrete ramp that will be 5 feet wide with a handrail and guardrail to serve all five entrances to the building, as well as new stairs, according to Councilman Michael Hitchings.

“This is in keeping with what we’re doing for ADA compliance,” Hitchings told his colleagues.

- The Brewers Association of Maryland will hold a seminar 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 26 in Havre de Grace City Hall for people interested in craft brewing, either making a craft brew or bringing a craft brewery to the city.

- Council President David Glenn noted the passing of Donald Hendricks, a long-time volunteer with Havre de Grace Little League, who was a member of its Hall of Fame.

“He was not only a great coach, he was a great mentor, a great friend,” Glenn said. “Donald meant so much to the community and the Little League program.”

Mr. Hendricks was also volunteered with the Susquehanna Hose Company. He was the father of The Aegis and The Record Senior Editor Ted Hendricks.