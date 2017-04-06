Havre de Grace mayor lauds boot manufacturer's expansion

Mayor Billl Martin held up a black boot, manufactured at Dunlop Protective Footwear's plant in the city, during Monday's Havre de Grace City Council meeting.

"This is one heck of a boot," Martin said.

The company recently announced plans to expand its plant on Old Bay Lane and add 15 jobs, according the city government.

The mayor, who recently took a tour of the plant, described the aspects of the boot that protect the wearer from extreme heat or cold, from slipping and from falling objects with a steel toe.

He said about 100 people work at Dunlop's plant, and about 45 percent of those people live in the Havre de Grace area.

Martin expressed pride in having a product made in Havre de Grace that is shipped around the world and worn by workers in industrial and commercial fishing operations.

"It's made here in Havre de Grace, Maryland, and it's sold and shipped all over the world, and the boxes that come out say Havre de Grace, Maryland," Martin said.

Dunlop Protective Footwear is a worldwide company. In addition to Havre de Grace, it has manufacturing facilities in The Netherlands and Portugal.

The company acquired Havre de Grace's ONGUARD Industries from Ansell Corporation in May 2016, according to its website.

ONGUARD was a leading manufacturer of protective boots in the United States with more than 75 years of experience and had been in Havre de Grace since 2001. The company was successor to the former Bata Shoe Company in Belcamp.

Students honored

The mayor and city council honored four local students as April's Students of the Month: Allen Nutter, of Havre de Grace Elementary, Khalil Charlton, of Meadowvale Elementary, Yamna Essakhi, of Havre de Grace Middle, and Kenneth Sumpter, of Havre de Grace High.

Martin called up each student, their families, teachers and school administrators to hear more about the students and their accomplishments in the classroom, athletics, community and as members of their families.

Kenneth has been a star football and basketball player for HHS, logging 1,114 points in his high school basketball career and scoring a touchdown when the Warriors played for the state's football championship in Annapolis last fall – his team lost.

He has also been standout in the classroom and plays the trumpet.

"I try to perfect myself in everything that I do, whether it's basketball or my studies in school," Kenneth said.

Martin told Kenneth that city officials are "all really proud of you for exemplifying what a good Havre de Grace citizen [does], more importantly, what it means to be a Warrior at Havre de Grace High School."

Tree Commission member

Kirk Smith, who has been an active resident of Havre de Grace with leadership roles such as president of the Havre de Grace Green Team environmental organization, was sworn in as the newest member of the city's Municipal Tree Commission.

The six-member tree commission cares for trees, shrubs and other plantings along public rights of way in the city.

Smith has lived in Havre de Grace since 2011. He is retired from the Navy, having served on the crews of nuclear fast-attack submarines, and he works as a civilian contractor at Aberdeen Proving Ground. Smith is a network engineer for CACI's office at APG.

He was elected to a three-year term as president of the Green Team in March 2016, and a number of Green Team members attended the swearing in Monday. The volunteer team cleans up trash around the city.

Councilman Michael Hitchings, the council's liaison to the tree commission, said Smith has also worked with the city to establish community gardens and help it become certified as a Sustainable Maryland community.

Smith said he wants to push for planting more trees that produce food human beings can eat; he noted about 23 percent of the trees planted in Maryland produce edible items.

Environmental center director

Sarah Shpak has been hired as director of the environmental center at the Havre de Grace Maritime Museum. Bruce Russell, president of the museum's board, introduced Shpak to the city officials.

Russell noted the museum "had a really good fundraising year," and it has raised enough money to pay Shpak to work at the environmental center on the museum grounds four days a week.

Shpak, a resident of Havre de Grace, also works part time at the NorthBay Adventure Camp in Cecil County, according to Russell.

Shpak talked about the upcoming events at the environmental center and museum, such as the annual open house Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m., the environmental center's participation in the annual River Sweep cleanup along the banks of the Susquehanna River and its tributaries April 22, plus the museum's Earth Day event April 29.

Shpak said in a later email that she was hired in January, and that volunteers have been operating the environmental center since the previous director left last spring. She spent three years as a volunteer with the maritime museum before becoming an employee.

Upcoming events

The mayor and council will hold a work session on the city's fiscal 2018 budget Monday at 6 p.m. at city hall; the water and sewer fund and marine facilities fund will be the main topics of discussion.

The next council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, April 17 off-site at American Legion Post 47, 501 St. John St.

The city's water plant will be open for public tours Saturday, April 22 and Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. The plant is at 415 St. John St.

More information is available online at http://www.havredegracemd.com.