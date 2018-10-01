Monica Worrell steps down from Havre de Grace City Council

Monica Worrell is leaving her position as a member of the Havre de Grace City Council, she announced Monday night.

Worrell, 53, has accepted a job as director of business development for Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union and starts next Monday. She will be the face of the not-for-profit financial service cooperative, she said.

“It has to be clear that I’m representing APGFCU in my new role, and it’s important that I not allow that to be confused by having both positions,” said Worrell, who has been marketing director and patient relations manager for Advanced Eye Care Aesthetics in Bel Air for the last six years. “And when it comes down to it, I don’t think it’s fair to the citizens and my new employer and my family and even to myself to keep up at that pace while coming into a new career and organization.”

Worrell was elected to the Havre de Grace City Council in 2015 and re-elected in 2017. She had decided she wasn’t going to run again for Havre de Grace City Council when her term ends next May.

Before running for Havre de Grace council, Worrell ran unsuccessfully for the Harford County Council, losing to eventual Councilman Curtis Beulah in the 2014 Republican primary.

Worrell also lost in the Republican primary race for House of Delegates District 34A in June, finishing behind incumbent Del. Glen Glass and J.D. Russell for two slots on the November general election ballot.

After that latest loss, Worrell said she had a “moment.”

“I believe when God shuts a door, he opens a window. When I did not win the state delegate race, it gave me a moment in life where you revisit what you’re doing,” she said. “In doing so, it made me realize that I was probably coming to the end of my time as an elected officials and I needed to figure out what I was doing next in my life.”

She had just started thinking about it when the APGFCU position crossed her path, she said.

“I feel like there was a bucket sitting at my feet and I was trying to put the good in the world into the bucket, and someone picked up the bucket and dumped it over my head,” Worrell said. “It’s a great opportunity, a great career and I get to remain in Harford County putting goodness into the world.”

As director of business development, Worrell will be working with community and civic organizations, making sure APGFCU “is thought of first and foremost as the finest credit union in the region,” she said.

She will be replacing Claudia Holman, who’s retiring after 25 years in the position, Worrell said.

She’s sad to be leaving the council on which she’s served for 3 ½ years, but is excited for her new challenge.

“l still be part of the community doing good in the world,” Worrell said. “That part will never change.”

Havre de Grace Mayor William T. Martin issued a statement Monday night praising Worrell. Under the city charter, the mayor will appoint someone to serve the remainder of her term, subject to approval of the five remaining council members.

“This evening at the city council meeting, Council Member Monica Worrell announced her resignation from the City Council effective immediately,” Martin said. “Since her first day on council, she has been a leader, an amalgam of conviction and civic mindedness. During her tenure, she has always spoken and stood up for what she believes in.”

Courtesy photo/Adam Rybczynski Havre de Grace City Councilwoman Mornica Worrell, who resigned Monday, stands with Mayor William T. Martin who praised her "wisdom and compassion." Havre de Grace City Councilwoman Mornica Worrell, who resigned Monday, stands with Mayor William T. Martin who praised her "wisdom and compassion." (Courtesy photo/Adam Rybczynski)

“She played an intricate role in helping Havre de Grace achieve its Sustainable Maryland certification and passionately championed legislation that improved public safety, the environment, and economic development,” the mayor continued.

“Our community is forever grateful for her service. Monica's wisdom and compassion will be greatly missed,” he said. “Moving forward, I am confident she will use her council experience to continue to make a powerful impact. I would like to thank Monica personally not only for her commitment but also for her friendship. I wish her all the best as she begins a new chapter.”

“In accordance with section 57 of the City Charter, in the upcoming weeks, I will submit to the City Council my nomination for their approval to fill the current vacant council position,” the mayor added.

Before entering the local political arena, Worrell was chief spokesperson and head of media relations for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. She also held management posts in the local hotel industry and operated a restaurant.

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS