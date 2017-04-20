No Independence Day carnival in Havre de Grace this summer

There will be no carnival during the Independence Day celebration in Havre de Grace this summer, a member of the commission planning the event said earlier this week.

The carnival will not happen this year because the operator the commission said it had secured earlier in the year, Sherwood Amusements, bowed out after the owner retired because of health issues, Keri Kateley, the commission's carnival coordinator, told the Havre de Grace City Council during their meeting on the road Monday night at Joseph L. Davis American Legion Post 47.

The commission had lined up Sherwood Amusements after the traditional carnival operator moved on during the transition from having the nonprofit Havre de Grace Independence Day Celebration Committee run the city's Independence Day festivities to the city-run Independence Day Commission taking over.

The commission has not been able to find another carnival operator on short notice after Sherwood Amusements bowed out, and so a carnival is planned for the week before Labor Day, Kateley said.

"We thought it was a good week since kids don't go back to school now until after Labor Day," she said.

That event will be a fundraiser for the 2018 Independence Day celebration, she added.

The city had planned to move the carnival this year from Tydings Park to Hutchins Park and it would have been held Monday, July 3, to Friday, July 7, with the parade, concert and fireworks first on Sunday, July 2.

The location of the carnival and whether there would be one at all was the subject of much discussion and debate over the winter as the new Independence Day Commission tried to pick up where the Havre de Grace Independence Day Celebration Committee left off after committee members resigned.