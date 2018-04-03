Man allegedly assaulted two women as he tried to flee Harford Memorial Hospital last week

Charges are pending against a man who allegedly assaulted two women as he tried to leave Harford Memorial Hospital Thursday evening, Havre de Grace police said.

The man, a patient at the Havre de Grace hospital, decided he wanted to leave around 7 p.m., according to Havre de Grace Police Cpl. Dan Petz, and allegedly assaulted a nurse. He allegedly took her hospital ID pass card and used it to exit the emergency room rear door and flee to the main entrance of the hospital.

When he got outside, the patient allegedly assaulted a woman who was dropping her mother off for work near the intersection of Lewis Street and Union Avenue, Petz said.

The driver told police the man approached her vehicle, opened the door and allegedly tried to pull her out. She said he punched her in the face and head repeatedly, telling the woman he needed her vehicle, Petz said.

Hospital security and Havre de Grace Police responded quickly and were able to subdue the man, who was returned to the hospital.

The patient, whose name was not released and was still in the hospital Tuesday morning, will be arrested once he is released, Petz said.