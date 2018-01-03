Two vehicles stolen in Havre de Grace while left running, unattended; two arrested

After two vehicles were stolen Tuesday morning, Havre de Grace police officers are urging residents not to leave their running vehicles unattended.

“It’s bitter cold, and we’re always tempted to heat the car up, and drive in a nice warm car,” Police Chief Teresa Walter said at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. “Please do not leave your vehicle running unattended.”

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, city police received a call from the 800 block of Revolution Street for a report of a stolen truck, according to a news release from the police department.

Officers broadcast a description of the suspects from surveillance footage and a victim account, Cpl. Dan Petz of Havre de Grace Police Department said.

Courtesy Photo Billy McArthur of New Jersey is one of two people charged with stealing two vehicles while they were left running in Havre de Grace Tuesday morning. Billy McArthur of New Jersey is one of two people charged with stealing two vehicles while they were left running in Havre de Grace Tuesday morning. (Courtesy Photo)

While officers searched the area for a stolen Dodge Ram truck, a second vehicle — a gray Honda CRV — was reported stolen from the 300 block of South Union Avenue Petz said.

The CRV was spotted by an officer and pulled over in the 2100 block of Pulaski Highway.

The Dodge truck, reported stolen around 9:30 a.m., was found on Bourbon Street around 10:30 a.m., Petz siad.

Two people — Billy McArthur, 21, of Millville, N.J., and Gloria Bell, 19, of Rockingham, N.C. — were arrested without incident, Petz said. McArthur was driving the CRV when it was stopped, police said.

McArthur and Bell, who Petz said are boyfriend and girlfriend, were taken to the Havre de Grace Police Department then the Harford County Detention Center for further processing.

They are charged with two counts each of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and unauthorized removal of property and one count each of making a false statement to police, theft $100 to $1,500 and and theft less than $100.

McArthur is being held on $75,000 bail and Bell is being held on $2,000 bail, according to online court records.

Havre de Grace Officers were assisted by Aberdeen Police and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police in searching for the suspects and arresting them, Petz said.

Both vehicles were returned to their owners, Petz said.

During the cold months, it is important for drivers to keep their vehicles secure.

“All criminals need is the opportunity and in this case, they did take advantage,” Walter said.

For additional information regarding this release, or any others, please contact the office of media relations at 410-939-2121.