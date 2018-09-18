Owner flees burning car in Havre de Grace last week

A car was found burning in a Havre de Grace neighborhood late last week and the owner had fled before emergency responders arrived, state fire officials said.

The car, a 2015 Mercedes C-400, was found reported on fire just before 8 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Monarchos Drive in Havre de Grace, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The owner and driver, Tashan T. Colman, ran off before police and firefighters arrived, according to the notice.

Investigators had not determined as of Tuesday why Colman fled, Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire said.

The vehicle suffered an estimated $25,000 in damage. The fire was controlled in about five minutes by volunteers from Susquehanna Hose Company.

The cause and area of origin are under investigation, according to the fire marshal’s office.

