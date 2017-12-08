HdG homes, churches, museum open to open for annual candlelight tour Saturday

Fourteen homes and attractions will be part of the 45th annual Candlelight Tour of Historic Havre de Grace on Saturday, Dec. 9.

All the houses and buildings are of historic significance, said Tyler Buck, executive director of the Susquehanna Museum of Havre de Grace at the Lockhouse.

The theme of this year’s tour is “Light Up the Stage.” It will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com or at the Havre de Grace Visitors Center, the Bulle Rock Resident’s Club or the Decoy Museum. Call Buck, 410-939-5780, with questions about the tour and holiday boutique.

After picking up an entry pin and brochure at the Lock House Museum, tour-goers are free to begin their self-guided tour of the numerous participating homes, churches and museums. Go at your own pace, either challenging yourself to reach all the stops or spending more time at the places you enjoy most. Feel free to approach the stops in any order.

“The establishments selected for the tour truly showcase the diverse character of our beautiful city,” Buck said. “And as a special treat, this year the Chesapeake Chorus will be caroling around the homes and attractions.”

Some of Havre de Grace’s top restaurants will be offering special Candlelight Tour promotions for all tour-goers. Some of the local stores will also be open late. Check the Candlelight Tour guidebook and website, www.thelockhouemuseum.org, for more information about participating restaurants and businesses.

“Get in the Holiday Spirit and spend Saturday, December 9 in our historic, charming and festively decorated city. Visit beautiful homes and interesting sites. Experience the luminary candles along Union Avenue and the Christmas decorations downtown and explore some of our best restaurants along the way,” Buck said.

Special hand-crafted gifts, holiday greens or homemade baked and savory items can be found at the Holiday Boutique at the Lock House Museum on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.