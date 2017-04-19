Ex-Havre de Grace mayor 'unhappy' with city's current direction

Former Havre de Grace Mayor Wayne Dougherty made it clear Tuesday that he is unhappy with the direction the city has taken since he stepped down two years ago, a key reason why he is running for his former position.

"Yes, I am unhappy about the direction I see the city going right now," Dougherty said during a candidate forum Tuesday evening in the City Council chambers.

He was responding to a question submitted to and read by moderator Dr. David Jaffe, president of the Ontario-Otsego Positive Action Committee, a Havre de Grace neighborhood group that sponsored the forum.

The standing-room only crowd included about 75 spectators.

It was the first of two forums this week for mayor and City Council candidates in the May 2 city election. Dougherty, who served as mayor for eight years from 2007 to 2015, is challenging his successor, incumbent Bill Martin.

The second forum is Wednesday evening at the Bulle Rock Residents Club.

Jaffe read questions, which had been submitted by voters, to the two candidates for mayor and the council candidates who include incumbentsDavid Martin and Monica Worrell and challengers Fred Cullum and Jason Robertson.

There are three seats on the six-member council to be filled in the election. One is open after incumbent Randy Craig decided not to run again. Cullum previously served on the council and Robertson previously ran for a seat.

Dougherty, who did not seek re-election in 2015, expressed his concerns about a dearth economic development projects happening under the current administration, while saying, "I'm not blaming any one person for that."

"I see the direction is, economic development is where it's at, but I don't really see a lot of activity," he said. "Maybe there is behind the scenes, but I certainly don't see it."

Dougherty also brought up concerns about a perceived lack of grants coming to the city, public safety and the the status of the city's workforce — he noted the city has "an employee base that is second to none."

He recalled leading the city through "one of the most difficult economic times in quite some many years," the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009.

He said he wants to get back to serving Havre de Grace residents, and he pledged he would be a "24-hour mayor."

Martin defended his administration's efforts to jump-start the local economy by bringing in new community events, cutting water and sewer connection fees as an incentive for new housing construction, items to attract downtown visitors such as an electric vehicle charging station and the redevelopment of the Havre de Grace Opera House.

City voters approved the borrowing of $2.1 million in a referendum last year to complete the nearly $4 million project. A grand opening is being scheduled for late June, Martin announced during Monday's City Council meeting.

The nonprofit Havre de Grace Arts Collective has been formed to run the city-owned facility. The collective is also in the process of hiring an executive director who would handle booking shows and fundraising.

Martin said he wants the Opera House to be in use all the time.

"The lights can't be off," he said. "The citizens paid money for that, and it's going to be an economic engine for the City of Havre de Grace, I promise you."

But some efforts by the Martin administration to take the lead on economic development, with backing from the City Council, have frustrated members of volunteer groups that handled event planning and promoting downtown for years.

That resentment could be heard among spectators at Tuesday's forum

The Havre de Grace Seafood Festival, which brought thousands of people to Tydings Park each summer for more than 30 years, had to fold its tent after the 2015 festival because the city did not approve its application for the next year.

The council voted in September of 2015 to dissolve the city's 11-year relationship with the former Havre de Grace Main Street Inc., the local alliance of downtown merchants.

Main Street was the principal organizer of the annual Graw Days festival, another major draw for downtown visitors in October. That event has since been replaced with Oktoberfest in Hutchins Park, an event organized by the city administration.

The Havre de Grace Alliance Inc. was formed in late 2015 to take on the duties of promoting downtown merchants.

The largest controversy facing the Martin administration has been the city's takeover of the planning of Independence Day events. The members of the nonprofit Havre de Grade Independence Day Celebration Commission, who had butted heads with city officials in recent years, resigned en masse last year.

A new city commission was formed last fall to take over planning and fundraising. The members, who include the mayor's wife, were appointed by Martin.

The candidates, incumbents and challengers, stressed the tremendous value volunteers bring to civic life in Havre de Grace.

"We have an awesome volunteer corps in Havre de Grace," said Robertson, who is also a member of the new Independence Day Commission.

"Should the government be in the events business?" Worrell asked rhetorically.

A person in the audience replied, "no!"

"Yes and no, because sometimes the government has to be the impetus for things." Worrell continued.

David Martin said the city has "great volunteers that are experts" who are "stepping up more and more," to help run the Opera House.

"The city will gladly step aside," he said.

Cullum and Dougherty expressed their support for volunteer organizations.

"Anybody that has seen me sit here for 18 years knows that I have always said that, without the volunteers in this city, very little would ever get done because that's who does the work in this city, is the volunteers and we need to let them do their work," said Cullum, who an active member of the Susquehanna Hose Company.

Bill Martin said the city is "more than happy to establish something and then hand it off" to a nonprofit.

"I'm not saying the government should be in the entertainment business, but hope is not a strategy . . . this town's survival and future depends on the sizzle and the buzz that we create," the mayor said.

Craig's decision

After spending 10 years on the council, Craig said Monday that he wants to spend more time with his family — he noted his youngest daughter was 4 months old when he was elected to his first term.

"You give a lot, and your family gives a lot," he said of being in elected office.

Craig said he might run for elected office at the county or state level in the future, but will take some time to explore his options.