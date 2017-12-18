Havre de Grace partners with veterans group to recycle discarded but usable household items

The City of Havre de Grace announced it has entered into a partnership with Vietnam Veterans of America to provide the charitable organization usable household items collected during the city’s weekly bulk trash pickups.

The partnership began Friday, as city trash collection crews began setting aside some items still in decent condition that are discarded by residents for the city’s bulk collection, the city government said in a news release.

Examples given are gently used chairs, tables, lamps and bed frames that will now go to veterans who can use it rather than into the landfill.

“You have heard the expression, ‘One man's junk is another man's treasure.’ This is certainly true for some of the items residents put out at the curb as trash,” the city news release states.

During the weekly scheduled bulk item collections, city staff has found household items that are in fairly good condition such as patio furniture, cabinets, dressers, coffee tables, desks and other discarded items that just need a little care. Most such items are destined to end in a landfill.

With landfill fees increasing, the city began to explore ways to reduce this cost of getting rid of otherwise usable items, according to the news release.

Director of Public Works Timothy F. Whittie asked staff to find ways to decrease the amount of trash going into the landfill. Harford County trash is shipped to a Baltimore County disposal center in White Marsh.

"I thought local charities might be interested in taking these discarded items and giving them to those in need,” Whittie said. “It is a win for both as we need to reduce the amount we pay in monthly landfill fees. We are very pleased that Vietnam Veterans of America embraced the invitation to partner."

According to its website vva.org, “VVA’s goals are to promote and support the full range of issues important to Vietnam veterans, to create a new identity for this generation of veterans, and to change public perception of Vietnam veterans

The City of Havre de Grace encourages everyone to consider alternatives to the landfill. Many organizations will take gently-used household items and clothing, including:

Goodwill: 1A Aberdeen Shopping Plaza, Aberdeen, MD 21001, 410-297-9136.

GreenDrop: 1-888-944-3766 to schedule a home pickup. (GreenDrop collects items on behalf of the American Red Cross, Purple Heart, Maryland School for the Blind and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.)