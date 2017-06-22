Despite questions, Havre de Grace continues financial support for skipjack

Prior to passage of the City of Havre de Grace's budget for fiscal 2018 budget earlier this week, one City Council member questioned if they should continue giving financial support to a local non-profit that owns and operates a historic skipjack, the Martha Lewis.

The city has been providing $15,000 annually for several years to help the skipjack's owner, the Chesapeake Heritage Conservancy, with the boat's upkeep and operation, but the Martha Lewis is out of service and in need of extensive repairs, for which the conservancy continues to fund-raise.

"I just want to make sure our $15,000 is going to get us to where we need to be," he said.

The council ended up leaving the $15,000 in the budget, which it passed unanimously.

A member of the conservancy's board said Thursday that they are continuing to make progress in getting the skipjack ship-shape.

"We see a light at the end of the tunnel now," Sarah Colenda, the board's vice president, said.

The Martha Lewis was launched in 1955, part of a fleet of similar wooden sailing vessels designed to dredge the Chesapeake Bay for oysters.

It is one of of a few "working dredge boats" remaining from that era in the Chesapeake's oyster fleet, according to a brochure posted on the Chesapeake Heritage Conservancy's website.

The boat is also a "floating museum" set up for hands-on learning about the lives of Chesapeake Bay watermen. The vessel returned to Havre de Grace in early 2016 after having been in drydock in Baltimore for hull repairs.

The boat was placed in a berth at the city's Hutchins Park in April, according to the Skipjack Martha Lewis Facebook page. The Conservancy is raising funds to install and raise a new mast and get the boat ready for charters, public sails and excursions with schoolchildren.

Gamatoria said he would have felt "uncomfortable" removing the city's allocation from next year's budget, while he does not have a complete picture of the boat's status.

"I don't want to take the $15,000, and that's going to prevent them from getting in the water this year," he said. "If that's the hinge pin, let's get them in the water so they can get out."

Gamatoria noted the $15,000 has been a recurring annual expense; a review of budget ordinances posted on the city website shows the allocation each year going back to fiscal 2015.

Brady Stroh, the Conservancy president sent out an email on behalf of the organization's Board of Trustees last December announcing a capital campaign to raise $75,000 to complete the restoration work, such as installing the mast and new sails and rigging, plus a new life float and life jackets, and get the boat ready for sailing.

Prior projects to shape a new mast, replace bottom and transom planking and "selected structural members of the hull" had cost nearly $115,000, according to Stroh's email.

Harford County recently announced it would contribute $15,000 to the Conservancy, part of $1.5 million in tourism grants the county is allocating for fiscal 2018. The county provided grants of $15,000 in fiscal 2017 and $25,000 in fiscal 2016, according to prior annual announcements of the grants.

Colenda said that "it is our hope and prayer" to have the boat sailing, with its programs in place, by the spring of 2018.

She said the Conservancy has completed about half of its $75,000 fund-raising goal and is waiting to hear from the state about its application for a grant, which would complete that campaign. Te money raised so far would be matching funds for that state grant.

She said Conservancy officials are seeking people to volunteer and serve on the board, and they plan to hold two fund-raisers each year.

She noted a number of businesses, as well as the city and county, have supported restoration efforts during the past four years. The city, she said, has been "wonderful to us — we couldn't do what we've done without the City of Havre de Grace."

"She is worthy of being saved and totally restored, and she's going to be beautiful when she's done," Colenda said.

Gamatoria noted during the council meeting that the city's $15,000 allocation could support a number of other organizations also funded by the city, such as the Havre de Grace Recreation Council or Havre de Grace Little League.

The budget includes allocations of $56,700 for the recreation council and $5,000 for the Little League, part of a total allocation of more than $798,000 for service organizations, community groups, museums such as the Martha Lewis and the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum and public safety organizations such as the Susquehanna Hose Company and the Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps.

"I'm just trying to look at the city's dollars that they have to spend on these different types of activities and where we're going to get the best bang for our buck," Gamatoria said. "If it's with the Martha Lewis, great; if it's not, I'll be the first one to reallocate those funds."

Final actions

The council approved Ordinance 990, which covers the city's $14.6 million general fund budget, as well as the $10.9 million water and sewer and $646,800 marina enterprise funds.

There are no increases in water and sewer rates, although the $25 water and sewer debt service fee, which Mayor Bill Martin introduced shortly after he took office in the spring of 2015, will remain through the next fiscal year.

There is no change in the personal property tax rate of $1.705 per $100 of valuation, but the real property tax rate will decrease by a fraction of a cent, from $0.5697 per $100 of assessed value to $0.565 cents. Martin said earlier this year that the real property rate reduction is in line with the state's constant yield rate.

"Thank you very much. council," Martin said after the budget was adopted. Monday. "Thank you very much to all my directors, especially to [Finance Director] Mr. [George] DeHority."

Before the council voted, Gamatoria proposed an amendment to transfer $6,000 within the budget to support upgrades to the kitchen in Havre de Grace Community Center on Lagaret Lane.

The money would cover the purchase of two convection ovens, a commercial refrigerator and freezer, food prep tables, an electrical upgrade to support the convection ovens and upgrade the pressure for the kitchen's propane system, according to Gamatoria.

He said the allocation is based on a request from the Community Projects of Havre de Grace Inc., the local nonprofit that has hosted the annual Havre de Grace community Thanksgiving dinner each year since 2013 — the dinner moved from St. Patrick Hall to the Community Center in 2015.

At least 1,000 meals are prepared at the Community Center and served to people on site or brought by volunteers to people in their homes.