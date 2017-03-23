Havre de Grace 2018 budget has no water and sewer rate increases, real property tax decrease

Havre de Grace Mayor Bill Martin introduced a nearly $15 million fiscal 2018 budget earlier this week that has no increase in water and sewer rates and a slight decrease in the real property tax rate.

"The 2018 budget reflects my continued commitment and strategic investment in the city's parks and high-visibility areas in an effort to promote Havre de Grace as the premier place to live, work and play in Harford County," Martin told members of the City Council Monday night.

The mayor proposes a $14.79 million spending plan, a $1.47 million reduction from the $16.26 million budget adopted for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

The current fiscal year's budget, the first budget Martin developed as mayor since he was elected in the spring of 2015, included a 10 percent increase in water and sewer rates and a $25 quarterly surcharge.

Martin instituted the $25 fee in 2015 to help reduce the city's debt service as it repays money it borrowed a decade ago to upgrade the municipal wastewater treatment plant.

The city has struggled to keep the water and sewer fund, also known as Fund 9, solvent in the face of annual debt obligations and a stagnant home building market, which means fewer fees paid by developers to connect to the water and sewer system.

City officials have transferred money from the general fund each year to balance Fund 9, and next year will not be different, although the mayor expects that transfer will be much smaller than in past years.

Martin anticipates Fund 9 will begin the year with a $1.2 million shortfall, but the budget has been designed to reduce that shortfall by nearly $900,000, or 76 percent.

He plans to hit that reduction by "aggressively marketing" excess water capacity to sell the extra water to surrounding communities.

"By operating the plan at a much higher capacity, I can drive down the cost per gallon and put downward pressure on metered rates," Martin said.

He also noted residential development is expected to be the same as fiscal 2017 levels.

Martin expects $282,900, out of a projected $876,900 general fund surplus for the start of the year, to be available by the end of the fiscal year.

"These funds need to be set aside to ensure adequate funds are on hand for the water and sewer Fund 9," he said.

Martin plans to reduce real property taxes, a primary revenue source for the general fund, from $0.5697 per $100 of assessed value to $0.565 cents, to stay in line with the state's constant yield rate.

The city raised real property rates to their current level last year at the state's recommendation, again to be in line with the constant yield.

"This year the state is telling us the constant yield is a little bit less than that, it's a tax rate reduction," Martin said. "I believe it would be disingenuous, one year to tell the citizens we want to stay with the constant yield and the next year we don't, which is effectively a tax increase."

He plans to double the personal property tax credit, from $500 to $1,000, to encourage business development and growth.

Debt service is expected to increase by a "modest" $22,000 as the city starts paying back the $2.1 million it borrowed last year to finish the Havre de Grace Opera House revitalization.

"Additional borrowing is not part of the budget plan in 2018," Martin said.

The mayor proposes a $1.36 million capital budget, with an emphasis on improving city parks and repaving lanes which have not been improved for 30 years, such as Freedom Lane, Strawberry Lane and Linden Lane.

"Some of them are pretty badly beat up, and we can do this in house — or most of it — because we have a paving machine that's the width of those lanes, so we're going to start laying some asphalt in the city this year," Martin said.

The city will host three public work sessions on the budget, starting March 27 at 6 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall. The other sessions will be April 10 and April 24, both at 6 p.m. in the council chambers.

City Hall is at 711 Pennington Ave. Visit http://www.havredegracemd.com for more information on the budget and a schedule of work sessions.

"I look forward to working with you on this budget and hearing your thoughts and comments and suggestions," Martin told council members. "This budget is my suggestion but after all, it is the council's money."