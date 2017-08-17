Girl, 15, found dead in woods on Webb Lane in Havre de Grace

Havre de Grace Police identified the girl whose body was found Wednesday morning in the 400 block of Webb Lane as Maleigha Solonka, 15, of Edgewood.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, police said, after the medical examiner said the cause of death was asphyxiation.

Havre de Grace Police said they were called to the 400 block of Webb Lane to investigate a body found in a wooded area, according to a post on the department's Facebook page Wednesday evening.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cpl. Dan Petz, a spokesman for Havre de Grace Police.

The area was secured and detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division began an investigation, assisted by an investigator from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Maryland, who arrived around 11:30 a.m., Petz said.

According to police, there is no immediate danger to the public.

Petz would not comment on motive or if police have a suspect in the murder or if anyone is in custody.

Further information will be forthcoming as the investigation continues, he said.