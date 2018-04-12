Havre de Grace expands district for the love of the arts

The first Arts and Entertainment District in Harford County is about to get a little bit bigger.

The Havre de Grace City Council unanimously approved the redesignation and expansion of the Arts and Entertainment District during a recent city council meeting.

In its 10 years, the district has been a tremendous benefit for the city, William Watson, chair of the city’s public arts committee and board member of the Havre de Grace Arts Collective, told members of the council during the public hearing on the expansion and redesignation application.

The Havre de Grace Arts Collective is the the non-profit organization that manages the Arts and Entertainment District.

“I have witnessed great growth in cultural arts in this city,” Watson said, offering congratulations to all who have made Havre de Grace the center of cultural activity in Harford County. “The designation has helped pave the way for artists to come to Havre de Grace and it also serves as a source of great civic pride for citizens and served to enhance our efforts to weave the arts into the fabric of our everyday life in Havre de Grace.”

The arts and entertainment designation enables artists, such as duck carvers, musicians and playwrights, to receive a tax benefit for any work done or sold within the district, according to Bill Price, board chair of the Havre de Grace Arts Collective. Owners of properties where those activities take place can also get a tax benefit.

According to the Havre de Grace Arts Collective website, Maryland legislation has provided three incentives for these districts: a property tax credit for renovations or new construction of A&E enterprises; an abatement of the Admissions and Amusements Tax for A&E enterprises; and an income tax subtraction for income derived from the sale of art by qualified residing artists.

“These incentives are designed to attract artists and entrepreneurs to locate and create within A&E Districts to revitalize underutilized properties and to animate existing infrastructure,” according to the website.

A public meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. April 26 at the Cultural Center at the Opera House for residents to learn more about opportunities from being part of the district.

The application for the redesignation and expansion will be forwarded to the Maryland Department of Commerce for approval, Price said.

If approved, the district will expand from 93.3 acres to nearly 129 acres, Rebecca Jessop, executive director of the Havre de Grace Arts Collective, told the council during a public hearing on the redesignation and expansion application.

It will include art institutions not previously part of the district, such as the Havre de Grace Colored School Museum, city parks (Tydings, Hutchings, Jean Roberts, David Craig), the Susquehanna Museum at the Lockhouse, the Maritime and Decoy museums and the performance-based WXCY radio station, Jessop said.

The designation “complements an already vibrant cultural climate in and leverages the arts with economic development,” Price said. “It’s a designation that benefits the city while preserving its small-town charm.”

‘The arts really blossomed’

Designated in 2008, Havre de Grace was the first Arts & Entertainment District in the county, Price said.

Today, Havre de Grace is one of 22 designated A&E Districts across Maryland in 15 counties, according to the Collective’s website.

The designation has attracted tourists, artists and residents to the city, Price said.

“Events over that 10-year period have brought thousands of people here, many who actually ended up moving here,” Price said.

Championed by the former Main Street organization, the district was taken over and is now managed by the Havre de Grace Arts Collective, he said.

“Havre de Grace is one of the busiest communities in Maryland in terms of the arts, festivals, events and cultural activities, waterfront, fine dining and galleries. Ongoing energetic, economic and community development revitalization efforts are attracting tourists, residents and business owners,” Jessop wrote in an email. “The A&E District serves as a catalyst for the continued appreciation of the City's historical charm while allowing new and varied growth to complement its already vibrant cultural climate. We are working to stimulate economic and cultural growth through individual and business enhancement and recruitment, cooperative marketing, events and education.”

When Jack Hirschfeld moved to Havre de Grace 10 years ago, the Smarty Jones Terrace resident said the arts and cultural environment in Havre de Grace was “less rich” than he thought.

“But we were happy to find what we did,” Hirschfeld said. “The arts really blossomed in Havre de Grace in the last year or two, and I hope that continues with the redesignation.”

Council member David Martin said he, too, has seen an expansion of the arts in Havre de Grace, and the dedicated hours of all the volunteers who have helped make that happen.

“To expand the Arts and Entertainment District is very, very appropriate. It will accomplish more and allow more artists to work from home and give them the benefit,” Martin said.

Council President David Glenn said it makes sense to add those organizations to the district.

“It’s the right thing to do for the right reasons,” he said.

Among the accomplishments of the district over the last 10 years, according to Jessop, include signs along the historic Lafayette Trail; Plein Art Festival in partnership with Harford Artists Guild; Graw Days in honor the city’s horse racing past which ran in October for seven years; participation in the state-wide War of 1812 commemoration; worked with Spirit Cruise Lines bringing tours to HdG while traveling from Canada to Florida; Arts by the Bay Gallery relocation and doubling its space; Harford’s first little free library; Sister City negotiations with Le Havre, France (with focus on the arts); Chesapeake Magazine recognized HdG as Best of the Bay Independence Day; Black-Eyed Susie waterfront entertainment; Thursday Night Live music concerts; expanded Farmers Market with performances; Fish Fowl and Folk Festival; Pirate Festival Weekend; free film screenings by the HdG Green Team; bigger First Fridays; more local businesses seen in magazines; and getting HdG named in the Top 20 Small Towns to Visit by the Smithsonian.

How the district works

Council member Monica Worrell said she hopes more artists take advantage of the tax benefit program.

“We are a growing arts community and in expanding this district, I look forward to seeing growth in this community,” Worrell said.