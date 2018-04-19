Havre de Grace to celebrate Arbor Day on April 27

Havre de Grace will celebrate Arbor Day with a tree planting at 10 a.m. Friday, April 27, at the Havre de Grace Colored School building, 555 Alliance St.

Organizers plan to plant an Eastern redbud at the former school in honor of Leon Roye (1905-1966), who was the school’s principal from 1930-1953 until he became principal of the Havre de Grace Consolidated School when it opened in 1953 in Oakington, replacing the Alliance Street building.

Roye was principal of Havre de Grace Consolidated until 1965. When Harford County’s public school system was racially integrated that year, Havre de Grace Consolidated became an elementary school, eventually renamed in honor of Mr. Roye and Dr. Percy V. Williams, another distinguished Harford County African-American educator.

The Havre de Grace Colored School Foundation recently acquired the Alliance Street school building and plans to turn it into a museum and cultural center.

On Arbor Day, the City of Havre de Grace also plans to plant 100 trees, with the help of Havre de Grace Elementary School students, in Todd Park on Seneca Avenue.