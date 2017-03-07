Havre de Grace council postpones action on annexing Pulaski Highway properties

The Havre de Grace City Council postponed taking further action Monday on annexing three properties along Pulaski Highway to work out concerns expressed by the owner of one property about incurring additional expenses by being in the city.

"It costs me more to annex into the city with property taxes, and the number one killer is corporate personal property taxes," Chip Paradis, owner of the commercial building at 1834 Pulaski Highway, said during the public comment portion of Monday's meeting.

The city wants to annex his property, as well as neighboring properties at 1830 Pulaski Highway — the Cork & Barrel liquor store and a Freedom Federal Credit Union branch — and 1828 Pulaski, which is currently undeveloped, and a portion of the right-of-way of the adjacent Amtrak rail line. The entire parcel comprises 11.16 acres.

The council unanimously approved a second resolution, designated Charter Annexation Resolution 282, to annex Tydings Island in the Chesapeake Bay off of the City Yacht Basin, a 200-acre parcel that includes the water surrounding the small island.

The next step in that process is a public hearing, scheduled for May 1, according to City Attorney April Ishak.

The timeline for the Pulaski Highway annexations is up in the air with the tabling of Charter Annexation Resolution 283 Monday, although Council President Steve Gamatoria noted after the council meeting that the resolution can be taken off the table at "any time."

Paradis' building was once the home of Bruster's Real Ice Cream, plus a burger restaurant and a coffee shop, according to the owner.

Paradis is trying to find new tenants for the building. He is concerned that he would have to pay city taxes on his real property as well as the business personal property — the equipment that remains on site — on top of the Harford County property taxes he is already paying.

He told council members he gets water service from the county and sewer service from the city. He pays $4,300 a year for a participation agreement to get city sewer service, although he noted the businesses that were in the building have been closed for about two years.

The participation fees would go away if the property is annexed, according to Paradis, but he is concerned about new expenses that could replace them.

He asked why the city is looking to annex his property, noting "you seem to be picking and choosing who you want to annex in."

Gamatoria took exception to that characterization, though.

"I can tell you there are more annexations to come, and some of them are just cleaning up our boundary lines . . . we're going to clean those up slowly but surely; its not willy-nilly, it's very defined," he said.

Councilman David Glenn moved to postpone taking a vote.

"We had some testimony tonight raising some concerns," Glenn said, acknowledging Paradis' comments. "I would make the motion to table this."

Councilwoman Monica Worrell seconded Glenn's motion, and the council voted unanimously to postpone.

Gamatoria said later that Paradis' concerns would be up for discussion when the city's Administrative Committee — which he chairs — meets Wednesday.

Paradis thanked council members for taking his concerns into consideration.

"I thank you for listening. and I look forward to working with you," he said at the end of the meeting.