Havre de Grace wants to annex Tydings Park Island, Route 40 shopping center

Havre de Grace is on its way to annexing more than 200 acres, most of it water, in two separate actions involving two separate parcels.

The biggest parcel, about 200 acres, is Tydings Park Island off the City Yacht Basin at the south end of the city. The other is slightly more than 11 acres most well-known as the area of buildings that housed Bruster's ice cream shop on Route 40.

At its meeting Tuesday night, the Havre de Grace City Council introduced and unanimously approved annexation resolutions for each of the two parcels.

The resolution for the Route 40 parcels says: "An annexation plan for 11.1688 acres, more or less, along Pulaski Highway also being known as three lots by addresses 1828, 1830 and 1834 Pulaski Highway as well as a portion of the National Railroad Passenger Corporation (aka Amtrak) right-of-way adjoining those lots."

"There's been some desire for water and sewer for some of the properties," Council President Steve Gamatoria said.

The two businesses operating in the one building are the Cork and Barrel liquor store and Freedom Federal Credit Union. The other building in the business center was the home of the now-closed Bruster's and several eateries, including sandwich shops and a cupcakery.

Havre de Grace will also be annexing the railroad right-of-way to connect the properties to the existing city limits. State law requires that any property annexed into a municipality must be adjoining existing city boundaries. Annexing roads or railroad rights of way are common measures to fulfill that requirement.

Some years ago, Aberdeen annexed a long portion of the railroad right-of-way to connect parcels on Robin Hood Road with its municipal limits, clearing the way for an otherwise unconnected development of the Medline distribution center and houses, as well as Swan Creek Village shopping center. Those properties are in the Aberdeen city limits, but in the Havre de Grace ZIP Code.

The other parcel planned for annexation would bring Tydings Park Island and water surrounding it into the Havre de Grace city limits.

"There's no plan for an expansion over to Tydings Island," Gamatoria said after the resolution was introduced and passed unanimously.

No further explanation was given about why the city wants to annex the island after generations have watched it sitting just beyond city limits and off the Yacht Basin parking lot in an area most commonly known as "The Park."

Gamatoria made a passing reference to the discovery a few years ago, during research into launching the Fourth of July fireworks, that the island was outside the city limits. For at least six decades, probably longer, Tydings Island has been the launching pad for the fireworks that were the climax of the week-long Independence Day celebration.

The resolution starting the process for the island parcel reads, in part: "An annexation plan for Tydings Park Island and waters surrounding it consisting of approximately 200 acres, more or less, and being the vast area that is mostly water borne and adjacent to Tydings Park in the City of Havre de Grace."

The resolutions are the first step in the annexation process as required by state law, which the two resolutions passed Tuesday night spell out: "… which requires the legislative body of a municipality seeking to annex property after October 12, 2006 to adopt an annexation plan for the subject property, and the annexation plan not be part of the annexation resolution."