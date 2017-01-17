HCC approves $3 per credit hour tuition increase

Harford Community College tuition is proposed to go up by 2.4 percent beginning in July, but college officials hope to be able to cap the increase at 2 percent, just as Gov. Larry Hogan is proposing for four-year state colleges.

"If the state adds more money than anticipated, I would hope to hold tuition to the 2 percent [Hogan] is holding four-year colleges to," HCC Board of Trustees Chairman Richard Norling said at the college's Jan. 10 board meeting. "The 16 community colleges in Maryland educate half the freshmen and sophomores in the state, about 500,000 students."

The cap proposed Tuesday by Hogan does not apply to Maryland's 16 community colleges, Norling said, and it still must be approved by the Maryland General Assembly. He proposed a similar cap last year.

State funding for HCC next year is expected to be flat again, Norling said, as it was this year, but if it turns out to be more, he said he would like to see that amount applied to a lesser tuition increase. Or he'd like the cap to apply to two-year colleges as well.

The $3 per credit hour tuition proposed for next year was approved 8-0 by the trustees at the Jan. 10 meeting as part of the college's proposed $48.9 million budget for fiscal year 2018, which begins July 1 and must be submitted to Harford County Executive Barry Glassman for his review. Trustee John Haggerty was not at Tuesday's meeting.

Tuition is to proposed to increase by $5 for students who live outside of Harford and by $7 for out-of-state students.

Tuition has increased each year since 2010 to make up for declining enrollment and unpredictable public funding.

Also approved as part of HCC's budget request for the next fiscal year was a $1.7 million capital budget, which includes $585,000 for renovation of Fallston Hall that requires a county match.

Norling said he hopes the General Assembly will fund it because "if they don't, obviously it will not happen."

The rest of the capital request includes computer equipment and technology - $848,755 - and site improvements - $275,000.

Continuing the declining enrollment trend, spring enrollment is running behind where it was last year. While the number of full-time equivalents is down 5.8 percent from the same time last year, according to Deborah Cruise, vice president for academic affairs and institutional effectiveness, the "head count" on campus is only down by 29 students.

"That means students are taking smaller course loads than in the past. We have just as many students, but they're taking fewer classes," Cruise said.

Enrollment was also down for the winter session.

A significant part of that could be attributed to the renovation of Edgewood Hall and classes that normally meet there being canceled because of the project, according to John Mayhorne, interim associate vice president for continuing education and training.

That renovation is complete and tenants in the building began moving back in this week, with hopes everyone will be back in by early February, Steve Garey, associate vice president for campus operations, told the trustees.

He also reported the right turn lane on Route 22 onto Thomas Run Road is finished, except for the line striping. The weather prohibited the final lines from being installed, he said, and that will be done in the spring to comply with Maryland State Highway regulations. The lane will also be 5 feet narrower once the striping is done to accommodate a bicycle lane.