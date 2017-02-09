Harford Community College trustees roll back next year's tuition increase to 2 percent

Responding to a potential offer of more state funding from Gov. Larry Hogan, Harford Community College's Board of Trustees has voted for a slight rollback of a previously approved tuition increase for next year.

The trustees action at their meeting on campus Tuesday evening means the $3 per credit hour increase for in-county students set to take effect this fall will be $2.48 instead. Comparable increases for in-state (non Harford) students and out-of-state students will be $4.22 and $5.96 respectively.

The vote reflects the board's reaction to the governor's offer of one-time supplemental state funding to community colleges designed to hold their 2017-18 tuition increases at 2 percent or lower for in-county students.

"It was a very pleasant thing to see in the governor's budget," Board President Richard Norling said.

Hogan rolled that plan out in his state of the state message, which was delivered after the HCC board approved the college's $48.8 million 2017-18 operating budget on Jan. 10. HCC officials were aware, however, that some sort of state supplemental funding could be offered and said they would address a possible tuition increase rollback once more details became available.

The budget as submitted by HCC President Dianna Phillips recommended that in-county tuition be increased by 2.48 percent, pending any action by the governor, while noting at the time it was the smallest increase being proposed in seven years. Out-of-county and out-of-state rates would have increased by $5 and $7 a credit hour, respectively.

Current HCC tuition rates are $124 per credit hour in-county, $211 in-state and $298 out-of-state.

Seven of the eight board members present voted for the smaller tuition increase. Board member Jan Stinchcomb was absent.

Trustee John Haggerty voted against the rollback, explaining that HCC should take "a comparable action," so there wouldn't be any tuition increase next year.

Haggerty said "modest" adjustments to the budget, coupled with the higher state revenue, should make it possible to keep tuition at current levels, and he challenged the other board members and Phillips to do just that.

Based on Tuesday's action by the trustees, the new rates per credit hour will be $126.48 in-county, $215.22 in-state and $303.96 out-of-state, according to information provided to the board before it voted on the rollback.

According to information provided to the board by Associate Vice President for Finance Stephen Phillips prior to its vote, the state is considering two scenarios to disburse the $4 million Hogan has proposed among the state's 16 community colleges.

Under the least favorable allocation, he said, HCC would receive $191,770 in additional state revenue. Once the effect of the tuition rollback to a 2 percent increase is accounted for, the college would have a total net revenue increase of $156,241, he said. Under the best scenario, the net increase would be closer to $188,000.

HCC and other community colleges in the state have faced enrollment declines in recent years – attributed mainly to the economy, which have in turn driven tuition increases. HCC officials have noted annually that state and county revenue has essentially been flat, forcing them to rely more on tuition and fee increases to meet their revenue needs.

Even with Hogan's proposed supplemental funding, tuition fees will still be about 42 percent of HCC's revenue mix. It was also noted Tuesday that the additional state money is contingent on the General Assembly approving that part of the governor's budget as submitted, as well as the county government approving its share of revenue requested by the college, about 33 percent.

The revenue breakdown for the next budget is county, $16,411,612; state, $11,475,320; and tuition and fees $20,332,507, Stephen Phillips said.

Enrollment updates

HCC President Phillips reported she has been on an extended listening tour, both on campus and in the community, since taking over leadership of the college last summer.

Part of that effort is geared to attracting future students and retraining the ones HCC already has, while also collecting views about what the college of the future should be, Phillips said.

HCC also has been represented at county high schools during senior application and testing days, part of a "road show" that also has included open forums on campus.

"I do believe we are yielding results," Phillips said, as she talked about her efforts to meet with students prior to enrollment for the spring semester

Deborah Cruise, vice president for student affairs and institutional effectiveness, said spring semester enrollment of 3,224 full time equivalent students is down by 3 percent year over year. The latest "head count" or "snapshot" of students actually on campus taken Tuesday, however, was down just under 1 percent at 5,796 compared to spring 2016.

Total credit hours for the semester are at 48,504, according to Cruise's report, also down 3 percent from a year ago.

Fallston Hall renovation

Funding for the engineering and design phase of a $7.1 million renovation of Fallston Hall could soon be in hand, Steve Garey, associate vice president for campus operations, said.

State funding for about half of the $585,000 engineering and design estimate is included in the governor's budget, "which is good news for us," Garey told the board.

Fallston Hall houses the college's testing center and behavioral and social sciences departments.

Planned renovations to the 24,700 square foot building include upgrades to the building's life safety, elevator, plumbing, lighting, classroom technology and communications systems, as well as HVAC component replacements.

Contingent on the state budget being approved by the General Assembly and Harford County providing its share, which was budgeted in the current fiscal year, Garey said he could be in a position to put the engineering and design contract out to bid this summer.

If so, the project could go to the construction bid phase by early summer 2018, he said.