Harford Community College installs Tedder, a new sculpture

Tedder, a fabricated steel and cast concrete sculpture, was purchased and installed this summer in the Joppa Hall courtyard on the campus of Harford Community College. The sculpture was created by artist Dane Winkler, Assistant Professor of Sculpture at the University of North Carolina Greensboro.

The work by Dane Winkler was one of three sculptures exhibited in "Spaceship Earth" at The Delaware Center for the Contemporary Arts from November 2016 through March 2017.

According to the exhibition description, in "Spaceship Earth," Winkler explores the possibilities of an otherworldly homestead. How would an industry in another place function in comparison with a farm? What would the development of these practices leave behind as remnants or proof of their past? Winkler explores these ideals through large-scale interactive sculptures that hint at peculiar machines vaguely reminiscent of artifacts here on earth. Using materials and ideas that reference both manufacturing and life on the farm, he compares and contrasts these notions.

"Spaceship Earth" is a reference to the terms with many layers of meaning - the earth as a vessel of finite resources, a reminder of our abridged lifespan as passengers, and the curiosity of the rest of its expansive territory. The objects in the exhibition feel as though they could have served a purpose in a world similar to our own, yet their duty is a mystery, causing them to feel ethereal. The work describes things like vessels of travel, mark making tools, or agricultural product. Bodily in scale, each defines an uncanny resemblance or calling to an existing product, left un-described to the viewers' contemplation.

Winkler was previously an instructor of record at the University of Maryland where he taught Elements of Sculpture, Steel; Three-Dimensional Art Fundamentals; and Wood and Mixed Media Sculpture.

He earned a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Maryland College Park and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh, NY.