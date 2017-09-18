Harford CC Library celebrates 50th

Harford Community College has started its 60th year and has plans to celebrate that anniversary throughout the year.

There is another less-celebrated anniversary on campus as the HCC Library celebrates its 50th anniversary as a Federal Depository.

The formal celebration of its half-century as a Federal Depository Library is today at 1:45 p.m. in Room 326 at the library.

“We are glad to provide all residents of Harford County and other nearby Maryland counties with free access to our collection of print, non-print, and digital government publications,” Carol Allen, director for the Library, said in a recent, written statement. “We invite the community to join us in celebrating this milestone anniversary and to sign up for a community borrowing card while you are here.”

Davita Vance-Cooks, director of the U.S. Government Publishing Office, will present a golden anniversary award to HCC to recognize the Library’s 50-year commitment to providing the public with access to federal government information.

The recognition program is open to everyone. Following the award presentation, which will include remarks by Vance-Cooks and HCC President Dr. Dianna Phillips, cake will be served.

Vance-Cooks was nominated by then-President Barack Obama to serve in May 2013 and the U.S. Senate confirmed her appointment in August 2014. She is the first woman and first African American to lead the Government Publishing Office. She held a succession of senior management positions at the GPO since joining the agency in 2004. Under her leadership, the GPO has earned several digital Government achievement awards and has been rated as a “best place to work” by the GPO’s employees and as an “innovative agency” by the Partnership for Public Service.

The HCC Library was designated as a selective Federal Depository Library in June 1967 – when the college was only 10 years old – thanks to the efforts of then-Congressman Clarence D. Long. Congressman Long sought this designation for the HCC Library because he saw a need for closer access to government information due to the rapid growth in population resulting from the U.S. government installations at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Bainbridge Naval Training Center, and Edgewood Arsenal and from the overall expansion of industry in the area. The HCC Library is one of only three community college libraries designated as Federal Depository Libraries within the region of Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia.