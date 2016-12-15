Harford Community College proposes smallest tuition increase in seven years

Harford Community College's proposed $48.8 million operating budget for fiscal 2018, the first budget developed under the supervision of new college President Dianna Phillips, incudes tuition increases of $3 per credit hour for students who live in Harford County.

The total increase in spending proposed is just 1.14 percent from the current budget of $48.3 million, but it will still cost more to attend HCC during the 2017-18 academic year.

Tuition will increase by $5 for students who live outside of Harford and by $7 for out-of-state students, plus the consolidated student fee will remain at 20 percent of in-county tuition, college administration officials said as they presented the proposed operating and capital budgets to the Board of Trustees Tuesday evening.

Phillips, who started her tenure Aug. 1, has pledged to do everything possible to tackle persistent annual tuition increases and reverse declines in student enrollment.

"We want to maximize the opportunity for the college to move forward," Brenda Morrison, chief of staff and vice president for external relations and communications, told the trustees. "Dr. Phillips talks often about, 'What do we want the college of the future to be,' so that's at the forefront of our minds."

Tuition, which is one of the three main sources of revenue along with funding from Harford County and the state, has been increased each year since 2010. HCC leaders have had to increase tuition, as well as the fee rate in prior years, to make up for declining enrollment and unpredictable public funding.

"The overall theme of recent budgets is the unpredictability of our public funding and resulting increase of pressure on tuition and fees," Steve Phillips, associate vice president for finance and operations, said.

Phillips said tuition and fees have "eclipsed" the county's contribution as the primary revenue source in 2012. Tuition and fees will make up 42 percent of the projected 2018 revenues, he said.

The proposed increases for next year are much lower than in previous years, when tuition went up by $12 or $8, Morrison noted.

Morrison noted that Dianna Phillips has pledged that tuition and fees cannot make up more than 45 percent of revenues.

"Tuition will not, will not, exceed 45 percent of the revenue that we are to receive as a college, and we will absolutely will have a balanced budget," Morrison said.

College officials project $20.3 million in revenue will come from tuition and fees next year, which is a 2.4 percent decrease from the $20.8 million budgeted for the current fiscal year, reflecting additional declines in full-time student enrollment.

Officials expect state funding will remain flat at $11.4 million, and they are requesting $16.4 million from the county, an increase of $850,768, or 5.47 percent.

Revenue from the county increased by $300,000 in the current fiscal year, primarily to make up for cuts by a prior administration, County Executive Barry Glassman said when he presented his budget last spring.

About $550,000 of the requested increase in county funding for next fiscal year would cover a proposed 2 percent cost of living allowance for employee wages, according to Steve Phillips.

At the same time, officials have prepared their budget with a 1 percent "vacancy rate" in the HCC workforce, which would create a savings of about $200,000, according to Morrison.

Morrison noted budget managers also had to plan next year's finances around a $1 million shortfall because of "missed projections" in the amount of revenue from tuition and fees this year.

Revising revenue from those sources that was $1 million below projections made the goal of no tuition increase next year much more difficult to achieve.

"One of the goals was to do everything that we could not to have a tuition increase this year, and I'm very proud of the $1 million we took out of the budget," Morrison said.

College officials also project about a 2 percent decline in overall enrollment next year.

"If, in fact, that doesn't occur, that's more income than budgeted – that's fine, but the point is to have a realistic, conservative balanced budget," board Chair Richard Norling said.

Dianna Phillips noted a nearly $49 million budget is suitable for a college the size of HCC.

"It allows us to be flexible, it allows us to be nimble and it allows us to be sustainable," she said. "With this kind of budget we can afford to provide the high quality education that we are known for in the county."

The operating fund balance is starting to increase, too, after years of transfers from the cash reserves to balance the operating budget and close a structural deficit between expenses and revenues.

The college ended fiscal 2016 with a $13.3 million fund balance, compared to $10.7 million the year before, according to budget documents. The current fiscal year ends June 30, 2017, and college officials project the same $13.3 million fund balance for this year and next year.

Dianna Phillips said the current fund balance equals about 28 percent of the budget. That figure, which is enough to cover a few months of expenses in case of a crisis, is above the recommended 25 percent level.

"It's working capital, and it's survival if something really breaks loose and we have to operate off of that money for three months," Norling said.

Capital request

The HCC administration proposes a $1.708 million capital budget that would cover three projects in 2018.

The projects include upgrades to aging technology equipment and networks; resurfacing parking lots and sidewalk repairs; and design services for Fallston Hall renovations.

The funding for the technology and campus infrastructure projects will come from consolidated student fee revenue, while funds from external sources would be needed for the Fallston Hall design according to Steve Phillips.

The capital request will also be submitted to the state and county for funding.