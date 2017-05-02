Bill Martin re-elected mayor in Havre de Grace

Incumbent Havre de Grace Mayor Bill Martin easily won re-election to a second term on Tuesday.

Unofficial results from the polling place at St. Patrick Hall gave Martin 1,523 votes to 874 for Wayne Dougherty, a former four-term mayor.

In voting for three seats on the six-member City Council, incumbent Councilwoman Monica Worrell received 1,860 votes, followed by Jason Robertson with 1,862 and incumbent Councilman David Martin with 1,459 votes. Former councilman Fred Cullum finished fourth with 1,001 votes.

One council seat was open this year after 10-year Councilman Randy Craig decided not to seek re-election.

Worrell and David Martin, who is not related to the mayor, both won their second terms. Robertson, who lost his first bid for council a year ago, will join them and holdover members Stephen Gamatoria, David Glenn and Michael Hitchings, whose terms were not up this year.

The mayor's race between Martin and Dougherty, whom Martin succeeded as mayor in 2015, was thought to be close in the final weeks of the campaign.

But Martin campaigned aggressively and defended many changes he has initiated in his two years leading the city, some of which, such as a restructuring of the city's annual Independence Day celebration, had rankled some long-time city residents.

Tuesday's winners will be sworn in at the May 15 City Council meeting.