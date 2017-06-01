Assault, taunting in Darlington being investigated as possible hate crime

A Pennsylvania man was assaulted while driving through Harford County by two men driving a pickup truck flying the Confederate flag and shouting racial epithets in what Maryland State police are investigating as a possible hate crime.

State troopers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved.

In a news release in which the public's help in identifying alleged assailants is requested, State Police said the victim is a 20-year-old African American man from southeastern Pennsylvania, whom they are not identifying for safety reasons.

Two suspects are described as white males, in their mid to late 20s, both about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 180 pounds. Both were wearing blue jeans and baseball caps. One was wearing a black T-shirt and had a small amount of facial hair. The other was wearing a white T-shirt.

The suspects were driving a small black pickup truck with a long bed, according to the news release. The victim reported a large Confederate flag was mounted in the bed of the truck, which may have a dent in the front right bumper.

The victim and his father reported the incident to Maryland State Police at the Bel Air Barrack on the evening of Saturday, May 27.

The victim told police that earlier that afternoon, he was driving a dark maroon Ford Focus north on Route 1, north of Castleton Road in Darlington, when a black pickup came up behind him and began blowing its horn.

The victim told police the pickup swerved to the right and attempted to pull along side his vehicle. The victim swerved to the left to avoid a crash, and the suspects pulled up beside him. The victim said the suspects put the truck window down and began yelling racial slurs, according to the news release.

The suspect's truck then accelerated and swerved back into his lane, cutting him off. The victim braked and swerved, police said. The action caused him to hydroplane and swerve to the right and left, striking guardrails on both sides of the road.

When the man stopped to inspect damage on his vehicle, he told police, the pickup truck stopped and the suspects began to taunt him, according to the news release.

The victim reported to police that he then followed the pickup north on Route 1 to the entrance of the Conowingo swimming pool.

Both vehicles stopped, and the victim said the suspects approached and used racial epithets. After they pushed him to the ground, he said a fight ensued and he defended himself, subduing both suspects, according the news release.

The victim reported the suspects got back into their truck and drove south on Route 1. The victim did not require medical treatment, police said.

Troopers are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects and the vehicle they were operating.

Anyone who was in the area of Route 1 north of Castleton Road or in the area of the entrance to the Conowingo pool on the afternoon of May 27 is urged to contact State Police criminal investigators at 410-996-7813. Callers may remain anonymous.

This story will be updated.