Fallston grocery gets $110,000 BGE rebate

Getting a reward for using your credit card, frequent shopping or for buying a lot of gasoline is a nice bonus. One Harford County business recently received a six-figure reward from its electric company.

The operators of the Harvest Fare supermarket in Fallston were recognized for their efforts to make their store more energy efficient with a check for more than $110,000 as a rebate from BGE.

The check was presented to Scott Streett, vice president of Harvest Fare, last Thursday. His father, James Streett, is the owner of the company, which operates supermarkets in Fallston and Baltimore City's Hamilton neighborhood.

Scott Streett, who resides in eastern Baltimore County, said the company invested about $550,000 in upgrades to the store lighting, refrigeration cases and the refrigeration compressors to the store, which anchors the newly renovated Fallston Village Center at Routes 1 and 152. He said the work occurred from January to July of 2016.

"The store looks beautiful right now," Streett said Monday. "We're proud of how it looks."

He said engineers with BGE also looked at the store and suggested ways the operators could make improvements to save money.

"It was a long process, but it definitely feels good to get the money back," Streett said.

Energy-efficiency rebates are available to commercial and residential BGE customers through the utility's Smart Energy Savers Program. A portion of the money the customer spends on upgrades to their residence or business is returned to them as a one-time rebate, according to BGE spokesperson Linda Foy.

"Typically, grocery stores, because they have a lot of refrigeration needs, have higher usage and, therefore, more opportunities for higher rebates by participating in our programs," Foy said when asked if a rebate of more than $100,000 is common for commercial customers.

She noted that, "with other businesses of similar size, their savings may come predominantly from lighting upgrades."

Representatives of BGE, as well as ICF, the consulting firm that implements all of BGE's energy efficiency programs for commercial and residential customers, as well as Baltimore County state Sen. Katherine Klausmeier, who advised Streett about the energy saver program, were present for the check presentation last week, according to Foy.

"In addition to the rebate for making the upgrades, there will also now be savings of about $55,000 per year on their energy costs, so that is an ongoing benefit to them," she said.

Harvest Fare replaced all of the light fixtures in the Fallston store with LED fixtures. As a result, the total number of fixtures was reduced, from about 330 to 270, according to Streett.

A new "refrigeration rack," or a central processing unit that controls the refrigeration unit compressors, was installed, plus the number of compressors was reduced from 16 to eight.

New high-efficiency refrigerated cases, to display cold grocery items, were installed. The cases have doors, which then were installed on cases around the perimeter of the store, according to Streett.

He said company officials expect the investment will pay for itself in six to eight years, with energy cost savings of 35 to 38 percent year over year.

Street noted the savings became evident immediately once the upgrades were completed and put into service.

"It was a like a light switch," he recalled. "All of a sudden you could see the energy savings.

The Fallston Harvest Fare opened in 2011 in a space that had been occupied by Acme Markets since the shopping center opened in the early 1980s. The Streetts' other store in Baltimore opened in 1996, replacing a former A&P.

Much of the aging Fallston center, then known as Fallston Mall, was vacant, other than Harvest Fare and a few other shops, before Fallston developer Michael Euler Sr. and his business partners took it over in 2015.

Business has boomed since, with new shops and restaurants, such as Uncle's Hawaiian Grindz, plus the Horizon Cinemas Fallston movie theater, as well as a refurbished parking lot.

"Every week it seems like our customer count is growing, a lot of new faces," Streett said.

He said the feedback about his store and other stores in the center "seems to be all positive."

"Everybody is excited with how the exterior of the buildings look, how the new tenants have [upgraded] their places ... and how the interior of our store looks," he said.